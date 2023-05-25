from the flushed-with-success dept.
Developer Hugo Landau has hacked a train's restroom door, based on the model found in the UK's Class 800 train:
Of course, there is a reason for the separation of the closing and locking functions, but not the opening and unlocking functions: it avoids a Denial of Service attack where someone can just press "close" and then jump out before the door closes. If the interior "close" button automatically locked the door, this would result in the toilet becoming permanently inaccessible.
The problem with this design is that most people don't understand state machines, and this design confused a lot of people who were unable to lock the door correctly, or believed they'd locked the door when they hadn't.
The result is a denial of service, being able to lock the door from the inside while no one is actually inside to subsequently unlock the door again.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by crafoo on Monday January 29, @07:12PM (1 child)
If you're going to continue to import 85 IQ laborers to suppress wages in your Western countries, you are going to have to begin to design the environment for 85 IQ farmhands. No lights, no state machines. Just a knob and a sliding latch. These people can't change an air filter in their car. They can't keep their kids from pulling pots of boiling water down on their heads. They barely understand the concept of time and a future version of themselves based on their decisions. Things will have to change.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 29, @07:27PM
>They can't keep their kids from pulling pots of boiling water down on their heads.
Funny (sad) memory from a (IQ considerably higher than 85) friend:
When JFK was shot, all the adults were distraught, clustered around the television in the living room. Mom had forgotten she was boiling water on the stove until three year old Jenny pulled the pot down on her head.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday January 29, @07:29PM (1 child)
Added bonus: people can tell from across the wagon that the toilet is occupied. It saves them having to walk all the way to the door and the embarrassment when they try to push the handle and it's locked.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 29, @08:22PM
>people can tell from across the wagon that the toilet is occupied.
On aircraft there are generally lights up high indicating Vacant/Occupied status. Might be a bit fancy for UK trains, I know.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by istartedi on Monday January 29, @07:30PM (1 child)
Bathroom doors are one of those things that amaze me insofar as how common it is to fail at such a simple task. The bathroom doors that are good work like this:
You close the door, then lock it with a mechanism that changes an exterior indicator from "free" to "occupied" with a green/red color to make it universally understood. The opening of the door automatically switches this indicator and of course it's impossible to turn the lock from outside, or to set the lock and close the door. Ideally, a waste bin for towels is by the door so you don't have to handle the knob directly with your clean hands, thus defeating the purpose of having just washed them by exposing them to potential contact with a surface used by somebody who might not have been so diligent.
The mechanism no doubt costs a bit more than others, but when you consider the expenditures on some of these establishments it's a huge gain for very little money given how often your customers, employees, and YOU will use these facilities.
The bathroom door is a solved problem, where so many of us collectively refuse to employ the solution. This leads to the awkward knock, the "I think somebody's in thee" conversation, and my standard response through the door of "Occupied!" when I'd rather not be talking.
Oh, but kudos to the designers of malls where they have enough space to create a serpentine passage and eliminate this problem entirely... except for the stalls. Don't get me started on stalls.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday January 29, @07:44PM
That's not enough. When I go to a public transport toilet, after I wash my hands, I pull a paper towel and use it to touch stuff until I reach my seat and throw it away there. Because people who don't wash hands don't just leave faeces on the toilet door handle. At the very least, I avoid touching seats and furniture within a a dozen feet of the toilet.