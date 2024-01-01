from the the-net-never-forgets-ha dept.
Web developer Trevor Morris has a short post on the attrition of web sites over the years.
I have run the Laravel Artisan command I built to get statistics on my outgoing links section. Exactly one year later it doesn't make good reading.
[...] The percentage of total broken links has increased from 32.8% last year to 35.7% this year. Links from over a decade ago have a fifty per cent chance of no longer working. Thankfully, only three out of over 550 have gone missing in the last few years of links, but only time will tell how long they'll stick around.
As pointed out in the early and mid 1990s, the inherent centralization of sites, later web sites, is the basis for this weakness. That is to say one single copy exists which resides under the control of the publisher / maintainer. When that one copy goes, it is gone.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 30, @07:05PM
As I work, I research things. As I find things valuable to what I'm doing, I'll incorporate them in my code / writings / whatever. Especially with code, I'll often drop a comment with a link - or in a document a footnote. If the thing I'm linking to can be summarized nicely in a paragraph or less, I'll also put that beside the link because... it's just a link, not terribly helpful when the destination decides to reorganize their content and either delete what I've linked to or more likely just spitefully move it somewhere to break all the links to it.
There are all kinds of writing / coding / commenting standards out there... I tend to think of those more as guidelines than actual rules, particularly when they may jeopardize future me's understanding of what I'm writing, not to mention the poor sod who may try to pick up the pieces when I'm unavailable.
🌻 [google.com]