Dungeons & Dragons turns 50 this year, and there's a lot planned for it
"We have just fromed [sic] Tactical Studies Rules, and we wish to let the wargaming community know that a new line of miniature rules is available."
With this letter, written by Gary Gygax to wargaming zine publisher Jim Lurvey, one of the founders of what would become TSR announced that a January 1974 release for Dungeons & Dragons was forthcoming. This, plus other evidence compiled by Jon Peterson (as pointed out by the Grognardia blog), points to the last Sunday of January 1974 as the best date for the "anniversary" of D&D. The first sale was in "late January 1974," Gygax later wrote, and on the last Sunday of January 1974, Gygax invited potential customers to drop by his house in the afternoon to try it out.
You could argue whether a final draft, printing, announcement, sale, or first session counts as the true "birth" of D&D, but we have to go with something, and Peterson's reasoning seems fairly sound. Gygax's memory, and a documented session at his own house, are a good point to pin down for when we celebrate this thing that has shaped a seemingly infinite number of other things.
As with playing a good campaign, you've got a lot of options for how you acknowledge D&D's long presence and deep influence. The game system itself, now under Wizards of the Coast, will this year push "One D&D," a name the D&D leaders sometimes stick with and sometimes don't. Whatever the next wave is called, it includes new handbooks, guides, and Monster Manual books that are not exactly a new "edition," but also an evolution. Books like Xanathar's Guide to Everything and Tasha's Cauldron of Everything will be codified and unified by a new sourcebook at some point, but all of it will be compatible with 5th Edition material.
Also, at some point this year, stamps celebrating D&D's 50th will be available from the US Postal Service, at least if you rush. Ten different designs, leaning heavily on the dragons, were commissioned based on existing illustrations. There's a documentary from Joe Manganiello (still in pre-production, seemingly). And there's a 500-plus-page non-fiction book, The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons: 1970-1976, with research help from the aforementioned Peterson, containing never-before-seen correspondence between co-creators Gygax and Dave Arneson.
[...] Take a moment on this occasion to look back through some notable D&Dcoverage at Ars:
- A preview of D&D "Next"in 2012, when the system started streamlining on its way toward 5th Edition
- A full review of 5th Edition in 2016, after a year that saw staggering sales based on warm reception
- D&D's entry into the Toy Hall of Fame at the Strong National Museum of Play, alongside such icons as the Frisbee, the Barbie doll, and the Atari 2600
- Annalee Newitz's review of Rise of the Dungeon Master, a graphic novel about Gygax's powerful creativity but also notable flaws
- Last year's controversy over Wizards of the Coast's attempt to rework its Open Gaming License, the exodus it fomented, and its eventual rollback.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Tuesday January 30, @04:50AM (1 child)
The real joy of D&D, and indeed all role-playing, is not the pre-packaged stuff but all the stuff the people sitting around the table come up with. If you're min-maxing, if you're spending a lot of time looking through rulebooks, you're missing the point, which was to engage in a collective act of creative imagination.
However, for TSR, and now WotC, that's bad, because if people get too creative they won't have to buy as much stuff to have a good time, which hurts sales. Heck, even worse, people might either make up their own game systems or dispense with a game system altogether. Or use (ugh) an older edition that somebody is selling off used for $20 maybe in total where WotC doesn't see a dime.
So my advice is to use the rulebooks only if they help, and otherwise repeat to yourself it is just a game, you should really just relax.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 30, @05:27AM
I think I stopped caring about D&D when it was still called AD&D, so about the second edition. We found those rules to be good, with some modifications we had found in some online usergroup post regarding the magic system that was and from what I gather still is super klunky -- I think we later found out that this was alot like the psyioncs systems in/from the Dark Sun setting.
I looked at one of the later editions when in the nerd store. Looks to me like WOTC has tried to streamline the rules so hard and make it more or less into the offline version of WOW and other computer games. If I wanted to play computer games I would play computer games, and I do.
It does appear that their main "contribution" to the game is the COC and with that they for some reason felt they had to rewrite all the lore so that nobody was apparently evil but all viewpoints apparently equal and valuable -- orcs are not brutish and stupid and just cause you worship a gigantic spider monster that you sacrifice slaves and people that you kidnapped to you are not evil, it's just an alternative lifestyle in the dark.
They really just lost the entire setting with their rewrites. The struggle of Good vs Evil is like fantasy 101, if you can't grasp that then what good are you.
Not to mention that WOTC and D&D is like the baseline of role-playing-games. It was good when it was new then just become worse by the decade. I would say it's the bottom of the RPG barrel as it stands now. While others made better and more interesting copies and alternative systems. Clearly they are living of past glory, name and brand recognition.