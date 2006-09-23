Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

UK Could Secretly Block Security Worldwide, Says Apple

posted by hubie on Thursday February 01, @07:36AM   Printer-friendly
Digital Liberty News

Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:

Apple has attacked what it calls the UK's "unprecedented overreach" in proposing that it have the power of veto over all Big Tech security features across the globe.

The UK's House of Lords is due to debate an update to the country's Investigatory Powers Act (IPA) 2016 on January 30, 2024. In a much earlier form in 2015, the IPA was slammed by Apple for how it then proposed breaking encryption.

According to BBC News, Apple is now attacking the latest update proposals. Apple is against the UK having a veto over security updates, and also over how if the country were to exercise that veto, no Big Tech firm could even say that it has.

[...] Separately, in September 2023, the UK backed down from a nonsensical law after firms including Apple and WhatsApp said they would cease operating in the UK if the government passed a law requiring the breaking of end-to-end encryption.

The issue of Apple and others not being legally allowed to reveal that a government had vetoed a security update is similar to how the US forbade the company from revealing push notification surveillance.

Original Submission


«  First-ever Sighting of a Live Newborn Great White May Help Solve Mystery in Shark Science
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
UK Could Secretly Block Security Worldwide, Says Apple | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.