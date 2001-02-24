An apocryphal tale regarding the late, great footballer George Best being interviewed by a reporter just after getting suspended from Manchester United offers an apt description of today's tech industry right now.
Best was the finest footballer (or soccer in Freedom Language) of his generation during the Swinging Sixties and was one of the first big-money athletes to transcend sport and achieve celebrity. He was handsome, ferociously talented on the pitch, and famously debauched off it. He was once quoted as saying "I spent a lot of money on booze, birds and fast cars – the rest I just squandered."
According to the tale, the journalist was ushered into his hotel suite – strewn with empty champagne bottles after a wild party. A former Miss United Kingdom was freshening up in the shower and George sat in an armchair with a cigar and a huge glass of Scotch in his fist. The journalist's first question was: "So Bestie, where did it all go wrong?"
The same question can be asked of today's tech industry which, like Best, experienced initial greatness but has arguably wasted the spoils with loutish behavior and cashing in on past achievements.
Attracting customers and then exploiting them is a phenomenon that's as old as capitalism, but it's become endemic in the tech industry where it has earned a new name: "enshittification."
The coiner of the term, author and activist Cory Doctorow, described it thus.
Here is how platforms die: first, they are good to their users; then they abuse their users to make things better for their business customers; finally, they abuse those business customers to claw back all the value for themselves. Then, they die.
Doctorow gave a speech on the topic at last year's DEF CON infosec conference, and his analysis is gaining traction on all sides of the political and technological spectrum.
[...] Doctorow suggested enshittification of services happens due to the kind of management that such mega-companies demand.
Traditionally, CEOs progress in a large company by taking a new idea and growing it into a valuable business unit. It worked for Microsoft's Satya Nadella in developing cloud platforms for Redmond, and Andy Jassy followed a similar route to success with Amazon after pioneering AWS. Meanwhile, Sundar Pichai oversaw the growth of ChromeOS before taking leadership at Alphabet.
Doctorow thinks that the same process might also harm innovation. Uneasy lies the head that bears the crown, and CEOs might be unwilling to promote major new innovations – he cited the failure of social network Google+ as a classic example.
[...] In the end it should be possible to reverse the current trend and reintroduce a more competitive technology industry environment that can spur innovation, spread the wealth, and grow more efficient for users, employers, and investors.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 01, @05:12PM
From where Bestie is sitting in the scenario laid out, was anything wasted at all? Did it really go wrong?
>loutish behavior and cashing in on past achievements.
We're all gonna die sometime, better to cash in before that happens.
🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 01, @05:22PM
>enshittification of services happens due to the kind of management that such mega-companies demand.
This is true in consumer goods (brands associated with decades of quality cashed in for a few years or even quarters of higher profits, and big bonuses for those in charge.)
This is true in services - Anyone ever have a twelve year old mow their lawn for a summer, and decide at some point that they're going to do as little as possible to get paid? Also applies to the crack head who mowed my lawn a couple of times in Miami then borrowed a wheelbarrow and never returned... Big businesses are little better, particularly when their boards of directors and principal shareholders decide it's time to party on and run the bitch into the ground.
On a bigger scale, how many of the "Big Men" behind the American Petroleum Institute in the late 1950s are alive today? I'll wager: 0. https://www.desmog.com/2024/01/30/fossil-fuel-industry-sponsored-climate-science-1954-keeling-api-wspa/ [desmog.com]
Enshittification of the planet: natural outcome of Capitalism combined with a lack of Transparency.
🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 5, Informative) by SpockLogic on Thursday February 01, @05:27PM (3 children)
Enshittification = MBA's
Overreacting is one thing, sticking your head up your ass hoping the problem goes away is another - edIII
(Score: 2) by gznork26 on Thursday February 01, @05:58PM (2 children)
I've wondered the same thing.
I went to a tech college, but we fielded a Model UN team that wiped the floor with competitors with political science backgrounds because our team had done their research, while the others attempted to bluff their way like typical politicos. Consequently, I look at how MBAs approach things by putting myself in their shoes as best I can. What were they taught is the objective of running a business, and how do they accomplish that?
From what I've seen, the pattern is not too far off of what you get with an AI tasked with accomplishing a goal. In this case, the goal is to maximize profits for the company and to enrich the MBA in the process. The means to do this do not include making the best product or treating customers as valuable, so both can be sacrificed on the altar of maximizing wealth. Hence you get MBAs deciding that certain categories of employees are expendable, because they are cost centers, rather than profit centers, and you lay off quality control and customer service while ramping up production. You minimize user instructions first, and then internal documentation. All of which hollows out your business and increases the risk of catastrophe, but the MBA doesn't intend to stay around for long enough for those chickens to come home to roost. If you can, you sell the company, take the money and run.
From what I can tell, enshittification is a consequence of late-stage capitalism. In a healthy world that wants to retain capitalism, it could be recognized early as a symptom of trouble to come, and changes are made to withdraw from late-stage and adopt more beneficial patterns for running businesses.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 01, @06:18PM (1 child)
MBAs are supposed to be generalists, know a little about a lot of areas of the business and therefore serve as valuable middle management communication tools.
Yeah, there's the old saying: "Those who can't do: teach." I'll extend that with: "Those who can't do or teach: manage."
Having said that, my first 12 years of employment at a small company with ~12 employees most of that time was very much like a 12 year MBA for me. I did a little sales - including representing the company at trade shows, a little tech support, a little training, a little regulatory compliance, a little investment seeking, a little electrical engineering, a little animal research, a little mechanical engineering, a little human resources, a little management, and a shit ton of coding.
For me, personally, that experience gave enough insight into executive management to decide: tech track is for me. Similar reasons as to why I didn't study medicine: sure the pay is better, but I really don't like living my life "on call" to anyone.
🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Thursday February 01, @06:26PM
There might be some validity to that.
The problem is that upper management inevitably gets promoted from middle management - but upper management requires a completely different skillset, including an intimate knowledge of what the company actually does and why.
Just banning MBAs from any upper management position might do a world of good.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday February 01, @05:30PM (2 children)
The problem is universal enshittification.
One, two, three companies... half an industry enshittifying is okay: as the old adage goes, vote with your wallet and go to the competition.
The new problem is, there is no competition anymore: entire industries have stopped providing customer-respecting alternatives, because all those industries' players have realized they're all better off if the customer has nowhere else to turn to.
All industries today are virtual cartels. You can't buy cars that don't spy on their drivers. You can't buy computers that don't spy on their users. You can't buy software at all because it's all subscription-based. No alternative: if you don't like it, it's back to the stone age for you, because all companies have implicitely agreed to behave the same way and corner their customers.
That's what's new today. And there's no way out of it because the administration, which is by and large doing the bidding of those companies, has been refusing to recognize monopolies and cartels for what they are and break them up since Reagan, thereby robbing us-the-people of our ability to vote with our wallets.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday February 01, @06:04PM
Software counterpoint (for games) https://www.gog.com [gog.com]
For corporations, the wave of the future is subscription everything or millions in development cost + maintenance contract.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 01, @06:25PM
>there is no competition anymore
Under capitalism with cheap global transport, instant global communication, access to virtually unlimited investment capital... competition is not the natural endpoint of unregulated business, consolidation and monopolies are.
You think Ford, Chevy and Chrysler were competing? If so, I bet you think that the hundreds of gas stations all over town who all change their prices multiple times per day, perfectly in sync, are competing too. In our city, BP prices their gasoline 1% cheaper than everyone else, and everyone else - all brands, and virtually all stations, change their prices twice daily, lately in a range from $2.85 to $3.29. These "competing" outlets are serving a population of over 1 million spread over 1000 square miles.
Careful how you interpret words like "competitive" and "serve". https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/To_Serve_Man_(The_Twilight_Zone) [wikipedia.org]
🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by istartedi on Thursday February 01, @06:05PM
You might think that companies have an incentive to keep going indefinitely and not debauch themselves in to that metaphorical motel room full of cigar smoke. That could be based in part on the faulty assumption that the corporate entity is something other than a collection of individuals. All those individuals have incentives that can work against the long term "health" of the firm. The CEOs will happily take $1 billion golden parachutes at the expense of the firm. Workers want work-life balance, and a retirement plan. Once all the personal goals are met, the goal of advancing and maintaining the productivity of the firm is less relevant, and at some point it even becomes more valuable to "strip it for parts", and I haven't even mentioned customers or product yet. Once there's a pile of cash on the table, customers and product aren't really in the picture any more. It's all about who gets to rake the most out of the pot.
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Thursday February 01, @06:16PM
Doctorow's description is dead on.
Initially, the product or service has to offer something highly desirable. Once people have used it enough times to where it becomes an ingrained habit, you can successfully advance through the rest of the process. Most of the customers keep coming back until the bitter end.
A remarkably similar model is used in the chain restaurant franchising business. It still works. The people who buy the franchises and the customers of their restaurants fall for it over and over and over.