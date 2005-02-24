- Homepage: https://www.hirensbootcd.org/
We have occasionally picked out specific piece of Linux software that we think might be of interest to some in our community. For example, TAILS gets an occasional mention, and we frequently discuss 'improvements' to web browser that are supposed to make our lives better in some way. This one is slightly different. It is, as far as I can recall, the first time that we have received a submission for a Windows Boot Disk.
- Hiren's BootCD PE core has been updated to Windows 11 Pro v10.0.22621.2428 (build 22621).
- 340 new drivers have been integrated into the Windows 11 PE image in the IO, Network and Storage categories.
- Almost all utilities have been updated.
- Most of the known bugs have been fixed."
"Hiren's BootCD PE (Preinstallation Environment) is a restored edition of Hiren's BootCD based on Windows 11 PE x64. Given the absence of official updates after November 2012, the PE version is currently under development by the fans of Hiren's BootCD. It features a curated selection of the best free tools while being tailored for new-age computers, supporting UEFI booting and requiring a minimum of 4 GB RAM.
Equipped with these invaluable tools, you can address various computer-related problems. Notably, it does not include any pirated software; instead, it exclusively contains free and legal software.
If your computer does not support a regular Windows 11 installation, it will likely boot with the Windows 11 PE version, as Windows PE versions have significantly lower hardware requirements. For instance, if your computer boots with the Windows 10 PE version, it is highly probable that it will also boot with the Windows 11 PE version.
Upon booting, the PE version attempts to install drivers for essential components such as graphics, sound, wireless and Ethernet cards for your hardware, facilitating connection to a WIFI or Ethernet network. If your WIFI or Ethernet card is not recognized by the PE version, kindly Contact Us with your hardware model. We will strive to incorporate the necessary drivers in upcoming releases.
Yes, I know, haters gonna hate...
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday February 05, @05:26PM
There's no reason to run Linux at all now, what with WSL and now this.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday February 05, @05:40PM (1 child)
Some motherboard manufacturers provide firmware updates only as Windows executables, with no Linux or UEFI support. There are various tricks one can do to extract the actual firmware, but applying it is not necessarily easy.
Booting into a Windows PE environment allows running Windows executables to perform firmware updates.
I'd prefer there to be a standard mechanism, such as an UEFI executable, or fwupd [wikipedia.org], but while manufacturers persist in ignoring Linux, it's nice to have this option.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday February 05, @05:46PM
Oh, and I should point out their statement on legality of use:
Hiren's Boot CD PE: Frequently Asked Questions
(Score: 1) by dioxide on Monday February 05, @06:01PM
This tool has saved my life several times over the last few decades.