https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-68172162
Researchers at the world's biggest particle accelerator in Switzerland have submitted proposals for a new, much larger, supercollider. Its aim is to discover new particles that would revolutionise physics and lead to a more complete understanding of how the Universe works. If approved, it will be three times larger than the current giant machine. But its £12bn price tag has raised some eyebrows, with one critic describing the expenditure as "reckless".
The biggest achievement of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) was the detection of a new particle called the Higgs Boson in 2012. But since then its ambition to track down two holy grails of physics - dark matter and dark energy - have proved elusive and some researchers believe there are cheaper options. The new machine is called the Future Circular Collider (FCC). Cern's director general, Prof Fabiola Gianotti, told BBC News that, if approved, it will be a "beautiful machine".
[...] The proposal is for the larger FCC to be built in two stages. The first will begin operating in the mid 2040s and will collide electrons together. It is hoped the increased energy will produce large numbers of Higgs particles for scientists to study in detail.
The second phase will begin in the 2070s and require more powerful magnets, so advanced that they have not yet been invented. Instead of electrons, heavier protons will be used in the search for brand new particles.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Wednesday February 07, @02:27PM
[...] the LHC, which cost £3.75 billion to build, [..] started operating in 2008 [...].
So they expect a collider that is about four times as long, dug twice as deep, including a stretch under the Lake Geneva and through France, to come in at 12 bn GBP after 20 years of inflation? That would be a steal. I read about a loose conversation with people involved in the Wendelstein stellarator saying they'd estimate they could do a working fusion power plant for 20 bn EUR. Maybe that would be a better investment in the same ballpark at the moment?