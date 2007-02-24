from the it's-popular-all-of-a-sudden dept.
Everyone knows we should be doing backups. While the standard these days is an online backup (too expensive for a full backup, I use it for important, small things,) or using an external hard drive, SSDs can lose their data after a few years of not being powered on and hard drives are complicated mechanical beasts susceptible to their grease hardening, bearings seizing, etc.
The best option if I want long term backups is to grab good quality blurays and a burner. Is anyone else out there doing this? How are you handling splitting up your data (who only has 32gb of data these days?) Do you just have a dedicated spot on your hard drive to stage backups before burning or are there some software tricks on modern computers like the old days to burn a single "file" across multiple discs? How far back a backup have you recovered, now that bluray's going on 20 years old?
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Friday February 09, @08:03AM
I use Laserdisc for all my crucial backups. It'll never become obsolete!
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday February 09, @08:21AM
Splitting user data is a fundamental initial strategy: I keep myself fragmented into several Unix users (up to a dozen) by the logical purpose of activities.
That helps for single fragment migrations between physical machines (or whole platforms) and also for backups.
It also serves as a security fence (not a security barrier), prevents own mistakes.
Respect Authorities. Know your social status. Woke responsibly.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Friday February 09, @08:47AM
While the standard these days is an online backup [...]
If it's not disconnected, offline, it is just another copy and not a backup. That is the reason you must rotate multiple media because during the time a backup is plugged in and transferring, it is not a backup but just another copy.
I used CD-R for quite a few years, back when all my important files would still fit there. However, poor quality CD-R does not last long. I found that out the hard way and lost a few important files that way. Nowadays for the SOHO, I use removable hard drives, spinning rust, formatted for EXT4. Rsync with --dest-dir is the tool of choice for those incremental backups. However, I really ought to reconsider EXT4 and go with XFS with Copy-on-Write enabled or figure out BtrFS or OpenZFS in that context, so I can spot corrupted files in time to restore them from another copy.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.