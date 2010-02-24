Like so many industries, the PC market had a bad 2023 – its worst ever, according to Gartner – as shipments fell 15%. But the fourth quarter brought reason for optimism as shipments grew slightly, by 0.3%.

That final quarter was an especially good one for AMD. According to data from Mercury Research (via Tom's Hardware), high demand for 4th-generation Epyc and Ryzen 7000-series processors helped increase AMD's revenue share during the final three months of 2023.

AMD's Epyc server CPU business was the best-performing category, taking a 31.1% revenue share (23.1% unit share). That represents a year-on-year revenue share increase of 4%. YoY unit share increased even more, up 5.5%, though this figure actually decreased 0.2% Quarter-over-Quarter, which AMD put down to Intel server processors "being sold into non-data center applications and higher Atom shipments."

AMD saw its consumer processors' revenue share increase YoY during Q4, too, with desktops up 1.3% and notebooks up 2.5%. The company's unit share also increased in this category, especially mobile CPUs, which were up 3.9% YoY. Total client revenue share was up 2% YoY to 15.4% but down 1.6% QoQ.

Intel is also losing market share to AMD in the Steam survey. Valve's latest results show that Lisa Su's firm has reached an all-time-high user share of 34.25%, having jumped another 0.59% in January. The company has just launched its Ryzen 8000G series desktop processors, so it'll be interesting to see how that affects things; we weren't very impressed with the Ryzen 7 8700G.

We recently reported that AMD is getting ready to release new motherboards based on the 800-series chipset alongside the Ryzen 9000 Granite Ridge desktop processors later this year. The company will still use the AM5 CPU socket in these boards, offering support for Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 CPUs.