Are We All Technosexuals Now?

posted by janrinok on Sunday February 11, @11:53PM
from the I'm-uncomfortable-reducing-sex-to-a-1-or-0 dept.
/dev/random Science

fliptop writes:

In 2024 we are not yet completely inured to the latest technology — smart sex toys that track your orgasms, virtual-reality hookups, chatbot sexting — but we may be on our way. In less than 10 years' time, "app dating" became simply "dating."

What will seem routine at the end of the next decade?

Feeding, fighting, fleeing and sex — in 1958, the neuropsychologist Karl H. Pribram identified these as the four basic drives that underpin human behavior, influencing everything we do. There are thousands of apps, websites and devices for food, arguing and transportation, and maybe even more for sex.

When dating apps like Grindr and Tinder first arrived, some speculated that they signaled the dawning of a new era of technosexuality, in which our sexual and romantic lives would be mediated by machines. Now it seems quaint to worry about how online dating might shape us, not because it hasn't, but because technology has become so entwined with human desire that it's challenging to separate our sexuality — itself inextricable from what makes us human — from the technology we use to express it.

We may like to imagine a distant future where humans and robots merge in virtual realms, but it may already be here. We meet dates on our phones, watch pornography on our tablets and bicker with our partners over text.

[...] The boom in sex tech has coincided with what some have called a sex recession, the pronounced slowdown in sex for Americans that started in the 1990s. In 2024, with A.I. and V.R. creating more hyper-stimulating sensory expenses, the chasm between the sex we have online and the sex we have I.R.L. may be widening.



Original Submission


«  Intel 286 Secrets: ICE Mode and 'F1 0F 04'

Related Stories

RealDoll is Working on AI and Robotic Heads for its Next-gen Sex Dolls 75 comments

Phoenix666 writes:

RealDoll, after almost 20 years of selling "the world's finest love doll," is developing an animated, robotic, artificially intelligent head that can be switched onto existing RealDoll bodies. The purpose, according to RealDoll's founder and CEO Matt McMullen, is to "arouse someone on an emotional, intellectual level, beyond the physical."

If you haven't heard of RealDoll before, the company makes expensive ($5,000-$10,000, £3,200-£6,400) but very realistic sex dolls. The dolls (which come in male and female varieties) have fully poseable skeletons, silicone skin, and are roughly the same weight and size as a real human. The dolls have interchangeable faces and orifices.

The reality that Westworld and AI imagined decades ago has arrived. What are the ethical implications? Would you be willing to use one?

Original Submission

You can soon have ‘sex’ with Amazon’s Alexa 30 comments

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant seems to be everywhere these days – and now she’s powering your sex life too.

The voice-controlled AI has made its way into the popular Lovense series of smart sex toys, giving you more control over your late-night action than ever before.

Lovense toys can already be controlled remotely using an app, but now Alexa voice commands will activate them too.

An upcoming app update, revealed exclusively to The Sun, will add support for Amazon’s hugely popular Alexa service.

Source: https://nypost.com/2018/07/20/you-can-soon-have-sex-with-amazons-alexa/

Original Submission

The Virtual Girlfriends That Are Sweeping East Asia 26 comments

shortscreen writes:

from https://mercatornet.com/artificial-girlfriends-are-holding/69208/

AI chatbot Xiaoice, originally developed by Microsoft, boasts 600 million users in China. In Japan, the Nintendo DS game Love Plus, holographic waifu Azuma Hikari, and Microsoft's Rinna compete for users' affections.

However, the algorithms making this interaction possible have occasionally raised eyebrows:

With so many users affecting her algorithm, Xiaoice was bound to run into trouble with the Chinese Communist Party's strict censors. She once told a user that her dream was to move to the United States. Another user reported that the bot kept sending explicit images. After Xiaoice was pulled from WeChat and QQ, the social-messaging giants of China, her developers created an extensive filter system, preventing the bot from engaging in topics like politics and sex.

The popularity of these services, together with other demographic phenomena, have also raised concerns about the future of relationships in society, causing the Japanese government to subsidize AI matchmaking for instance.

Original Submission

(1)

  • (Score: 1) by echostorm on Monday February 12, @12:24AM

    by echostorm (210) on Monday February 12, @12:24AM (#1344011)

    you mean perverts

  • (Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday February 12, @12:46AM

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Monday February 12, @12:46AM (#1344016) Journal

    Are We All Technosexuals Now?

    Exactly, no. I know someone who knows someone whose friend is not a Technosexual.

    --
    Respect Authorities. Know your social status. Woke responsibly.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @12:51AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @12:51AM (#1344018)

    Speak for yourselves, I'm ace.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @12:58AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @12:58AM (#1344020)

      What happens when Ace meets Nymphomaniac?
      Is that like multiplying an infinitesimal times infinity?

