Details of Charles Darwin's vast personal library, from a paper on epileptic guinea pigs to the Elizabeth Gaskell novel he adored, are being published in their entirety for the first time.

The project has involved nearly two decades of painstaking, detective-like work to track down the thousands of books, journals, pamphlets and articles in the naturalist's library.

John van Wyhe, the academic who has led the "overwhelming" endeavour, said it showed the extraordinary extent of Darwin's research into the work of others.

"It also shows how insanely eclectic Darwin was," Van Wyhe said. "There is this vast sea of things which might be an American or German news clipping about a duck or invasive grasshoppers. That's been the fun part, not the formal books but the other things ... all of which pool together to make the theories and publications we all know."

The 300-page catalogue published by Darwin Online details 7,400 titles across 13,000 items including journals, pamphlets and reviews.

Some of the books date back to Darwin's school days such as Oliver Goldsmith's A history of England (1821), which he won as a prize, or his headmaster's textbook on ancient geography.