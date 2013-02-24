from the small-ain't-what-it-used-to-be dept.
Damn Small Linux returns after a 12-year break – grows from 50MB to 700MB
Damn Small Linux (DSL) has returned with a new 2024 edition. The arrival of DSL 2024 has surprised many, as the last release of this compact Linux OS was more than a decade ago. Over the years DSL has put on weight (haven't we all) inflating from 50MB in 2008 to today's 700MB. That sounds like a lot, but the philosophy of making a usable desktop distribution for older PCs with limited hardware resources is similar. Moreover "applications, the kernel, and drivers have all mushroomed," explains John Andrews, the driving force behind this project.
Originally, DSL was launched as a business card-size live CD Linux distribution based on Debian and Knoppix. The relaunched version [is] a Debian and antiX distribution, will still run from a live CD, but it needs a full-sized CD. Andrews asserts that 700MB is a new hard limit for DSL going forward, and it needs to be for standard CDR compatibility.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @04:30AM
If it's made to run on a system that will read a "standard CD-R", then it's on very old hardware indeed... and newer, mushroomed drivers can be removed from the kernel build.
If it's to run on a system that needs newer drivers, then surely it can boot to USB. Then, it's hard - these days - to find a USB key with less than 2GB of space, right?
Arbitrary requirements. :-)
That said, my kernel is building to like 30MB compared to the 2.5-5MB of years past. Some of it is drivers, probably, but some of it... just has to be the code. Things like O(n) scheduling of tasks - it has *more code* to run, despite it being algorithmically faster for... how many cores is required to break even? I feel like there should be a lot more #ifdef all over the kernel for various things.
One true "AI" project that I would like to see is telling clang or some-such which features I want to turn off, and then it goes through and finds all the code paths that are relevant only for that thing, and disables them. All the way through.