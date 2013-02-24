from the not-so-stainless dept.
It's only been a few months since Tesla's long-awaited Cybertruck made its way to those at the front of the queue, but the arrival has been tarnished for some.
[....] according to reports in the Cybertruck Owners Club forum. A trending thread titled "Rust Spots/Corrosion is the Norm" from a user going by "Raxar" states:
Just picked up my Cybertruck today. The advisor specifically mentioned the cybertrucks develop orange rust marks in the rain and that required the vehicle to be buffed out. I know I heard the story of never take out your Delorean in the rain but I just never read anything about rust and Cybertrucks.
This, as you might expect, provoked a strong reaction from the faithful. "Liar. Is this fun for you?" one asked, while another incorrectly riposted: "If it 'rusts', it's not stainless steel." This is a common misconception. Stainless steel is resistant to rust, but not completely immune.
[....] corrosion reports may stem from owners believing that "ultra-hard stainless steel" doesn't require much care. Tesla, it appears, would vehemently disagree.
Another thread from January included a screenshot of Cybertruck's maintenance documentation, where it is said that the car does not have a clear coat. Clear coat is the outermost layer of transparent paint that serves as a protective barrier, preventing UV radiation and weather from damaging the colored paint layer. Clear coat also takes abrasions that might otherwise scratch the paint job.
(Score: 2) by mendax on Wednesday February 14, @06:41PM
This rusting stainless steel body sounds like it's just another one of Elon Musk's lies. He tells a lot of them, although he is no competition for the mendacity prize for the "Orange Eminence." Nevertheless, perhaps Musk should have my handle instead of me. I'd give it to him and maybe Julian Assange might give his identical one too (although I think I started using it before he did).
