https://blog.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-defeats-patent-troll-sable-at-trial
For almost seven years, Cloudflare has been fighting against patent trolls. We've been doing this successfully through the efforts of our own legal team, external counsel, and the extraordinary efforts of people on the Internet looking for prior art (and getting rewarded for it) through our Project Jengo.
While we refuse to pay trolls for their meritless claims, we've been happy to award prizes to Project Jengo participants who help stop the trolls through prior art that invalidates their patents or claims. Project Jengo participants helped us in the past roundly beat the patent troll Blackbird (who subsequently went out of business).
[...] The jury found that Cloudflare did not infringe the patent asserted against Cloudflare by patent trolls Sable IP and Sable Networks.
And while that would have been enough to decide the case by itself, the jury went further and found that Sable's old and broadly-written patent claim was invalid and never should have been granted in the first place–meaning they can no longer assert the claim against anyone else. Since Sable first sued us, we've invalidated significant parts of three Sable patents, hamstringing their ability to bring lawsuits against other companies.
It's worth noting that very few lawsuits ever reach a jury. Most non-lawyers are shocked to learn that only about 1% of civil cases make it to trial, because trials are generally what they see on TV or in film. But professional litigators know that almost all cases are resolved much earlier through procedures that are much less entertaining to watch on screen: written motions, delay, or settlement. A big reason for this is that taking a case to trial–even on simple matters–is extremely costly. In patent cases, that means millions of dollars.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @11:54PM
Don't forget. A jury has more power than a Judge as far as having a law thrown out.
It's called "jury nullification".
Look this up. A jury can overthrow the law, even though the law ( likely passed by special interest groups ) has been violated.
Remember this and use it against patent and copyright trolls. Don't say a word to anyone about your awareness of this until you are the jury room deliberating, else they will find some way to get you off the jury. The efforts millions of dollars in lobbying fees and political bribes can be destroyed by just one jury that knows they now have the power to upset their apple cart.