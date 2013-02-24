17% of U.S. adults have noise-induced hearing loss. A new Pitt study uncovers a biologic reason:
It could be a band at a wedding, an explosion on a battlefield or the constant drone of machinery: In the United States, about 17% of adults have hearing loss caused by exposure to loud noises.
Previously, little was known about the exact mechanism by which trauma from those noises led to hearing loss. In a scientific paper published Monday, a Pitt research team has solved part of that puzzle, tying that hearing loss to an excess of a form of zinc in the inner ear. By capturing some of that excess zinc in mice, the researchers were able to prevent hearing loss and even restore lost hearing.
"Hearing loss is a huge problem," said Thanos Tzounopoulos, professor and vice chair of research in the department of otolaryngology at the University of Pittsburgh. "This can hopefully provide some sort of preventative treatment."
The end goal, a lead researcher said, would be a pill that could be taken preventively or soon after exposure to mitigate the damage.
[...] The research study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, exposed mice to 100 decibels of sound for two hours and then tracked what was happening to the inner ear's "labile" zinc — a form of the element that is not bound to proteins. That free-floating zinc is already known to contribute to damage from strokes and optic nerve injuries, but had not been studied in terms of noise-induced hearing loss.
The researchers found "a huge dysregulation of zinc signaling" after the noise exposure, said Tzounopoulos. "There was much more of the zinc, it was in different locations — it was all over."
In the next step of the experiment, two days before a planned noise exposure, they injected mice with a slow-release chemical gel solution that would chelate the zinc, essentially trapping it so that it is not able to float freely in the ear. Assessing the hearing of the mice by putting electrodes on their skulls and measuring their auditory brain responses, the researchers were able to see a significant improvement in the hearing of the mice who received the chelation solution, compared to those who did not.
[...] One avenue is working on the chemistry of the chelation compound in anticipation of eventually making sure it is safe to be given to humans. They also plan to explore what happens when the treatment is given after noise exposure, versus given preventively.
[...] Most of the body's zinc is attached to proteins, but the rest works as a communication signal between organs, especially the brain, says Tzounopoulos. The highest concentration of free zinc in the body is in the cochlea, the snail-shaped structure in the inner ear that converts vibrations into electrical signals, which are then interpreted as sound.
[...] The researchers found that these mice had greater amounts of free zinc in between and around the cells in their cochlea after the sound blast compared with before, as well as in comparison to a group of control mice that hadn't heard the loud sounds.
"There is a very robust upregulation of zinc, in terms of quantity, but also in terms of spatial covering of the area," he says. "It goes everywhere."
With further research, zinc-trapping pills, drops or slow-release implants might one day help prevent or treat inner ear damage from noise trauma, says Tzounopoulos.
"You could go to a concert or to combat and you could take a pill," he says. "Or you might have an accident, and they could have these compounds in the ER [emergency room] to give you to help mitigate the damage."
The way I understood it was loud noises can cause the ear hair cells to die and that results in hearing loss.
How the loud noises cause the hair cells to die is not so certain.
But I'm surprised that "free floating" zinc is the reason. How does that work?
