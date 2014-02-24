from the there-go-the-advertisers-I-must-follow-them-for-I-am-their-leader dept.
I watch a ton of YouTube, on the order of an hour or two each day and I can honestly say the no-ads premium family account on YouTube is one of the best bargains on the internet for everyone in my house.
Lately, YouTube creators are going through a reckoning, and I think it's unfortunate to see some creators I've come to know and trust over the years squander their work as they chase percentage points of revenue instead of focusing on the craft.
It reminds me a lot of how blogging changed around 2005-2009, when ad money came pouring in, and while it was great for bloggers that previously were just publishing for the heck of it (myself included), eventually the money tainted the process as many people rushed to improve their bottom line, often at the expense of whole reason they created their sites.
[...] My hope for YouTube creators is much like bloggers. Don't spend all your time chasing the tea leaves and conventional wisdom. Focus on your channel/site and keep creating things you love that will resonate with your viewers/readers. Hopefully the money will follow, but obsessing over how to eke out every last cent from your work will make your work suffer.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Thursday February 15, @01:41PM (1 child)
Not today. Today things are fine for youtubers. But enshittification will happen. Google will turn on them, destroying their livelihoods to marginally increase profits over the short term. There will an executive who asks "Why is so much of our revenue going to pay these creators" and "Why do we still allow patreon links, they should use our join system".
I'd hate to have my career latched to this shit.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 15, @01:57PM
Will happen? Maybe you're not seeing the Youtube I'm seeing. I've always browsed through the "news" channels. There have been Youtubers who do an excellent job of encapsulating current events into a 5 to 15 minute video, with a lot of citations. Today, my "recommended" videos include a butt ton of morons who regurgitate the exact same news that CNN, or Fox, or the Guardian has already published, read off in a robovoice. I'm getting more and more of those moronic voice reader recommendations, fewer and fewer of people who even attempt to provide a real service. Add in those channels with a clearly defined political agenda (Pro-Israeli and Pro-Palestine for instance) and real news, real perspective, is getting hard to find.
I see a recommendation, and I find myself checking to see who published it first. There have to be dozens now that I will not click on.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday February 15, @01:46PM
I think this has to do with the history of YouTube, what it was, why some channels gained popularity and how they are now in a "between rock and hard place" position.
When YouTube was young, it was a breathe of fresh air. Cable TV, which was the main source of entertainment back then, was getting stale. Anything "racy" was gone. No channel dared to air something that could be in any way "offensive". Even if it wasn't actually offensive, but the fear that some professionally outraged person with way too much time and way too few real problems could make it their problem to start campaigning against some sort of entertainment made networks cut everything that wasn't "family friendly". Or, in other words, boring as fuck.
In came YouTube and there were people who would not really give a fuck what anyone thought of their program. They swore, they were crass, they yelled and, wonder over wonder, people liked that. Because they couldn't get it anywhere else. TV networks sure as all hell wouldn't provide it, and while I certainly don't shed a tear over Jerry Springer and similar programs going off the air, there was a market for that. And that market went to YouTube.
And people saw that they could actually make bank with that kind of content. So they did. And for quite a few of them, this eventually meant they could just quit their day job and concentrate on doing what they really, really enjoy doing.
So they did.
Then the "adpocalypse" happened. YouTube started to crack down on the crass and racy content because they, just like the networks before them, feared that advertisers would turn away if they didn't. So the YouTubers had to tune down their swearing, they had to sanitize their content, they had to self-censor and in turn, people turned away in disgust. Because if they wanted that, they could just have stayed with the networks. Higher production values (ok... at least sometimes...), and content just as bland.
So now those YouTubers face a problem. Some managed to stay on with Patreon and the like, but they need to make money somehow. Unless they want to go back to working a day job. And they'll try their best to avoid that.
So that's what it is.
They will either sell out or Patreon. Your choice, viewer!