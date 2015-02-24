On Monday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that every country should control its own AI infrastructure so it can protect its culture, Reuters reports. He called this concept "Sovereign AI," which an Nvidia blog post defined as each country owning "the production of their own intelligence."

Huang made the announcement in a discussion with UAE's Minister of AI, Omar Al Olama, during the World Governments Summit in Dubai. "It codifies your culture, your society's intelligence, your common sense, your history—you own your own data," Huang told Al Olama.

Nvidia is well-known for its production of powerful GPU chips that accelerate the training and running of AI models, which are currently being deployed in data centers used by Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI. The demand for Nvidia's chips has led to massive financial success for the company over the past year.

Relatedly, the market capitalization of Nvidia first overtook the market cap of Amazon on Monday before slipping behind again, making the two companies neck-and-neck for the fourth most valuable company in the US, behind Microsoft, Apple, and Google parent Alphabet. Reuters reported that when Nvidia first overtook Amazon, it held a stock value of $734.96 per share Monday morning, making Nvidia worth $1.82 trillion in market value versus $1.81 trillion for Amazon. As of this writing, the two companies are still close in value, with Nvidia again in the lead.