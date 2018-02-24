Stories
Reverse Engineering a Forgotten 1970s Intel Dual Core Beast: 8271, a New ISA

posted by janrinok on Tuesday February 20, @09:27PM
Hardware

owl writes:

https://scarybeastsecurity.blogspot.com/2020/11/reverse-engineering-forgotten-1970s.html

ISA = Instruction Set Architecture

"As I recall, those two chips were fairly large. And fairly late -- to the marketplace. We had lots of issues with them. [...] Sometimes the elegant solution isn't the best solution." -- Dave House, digressing to the 8271 during "Oral History Panel on the Development and Promotion of the Intel 8080 Microprocessor" [link], April 26th 2007, Computer History Museum, Mountain View, California. Introduction

Around 1977, Intel released a floppy disc controller (FDC) chip called the 8271. This controller isn't particularly well known. It was mainly used in business computers and storage solutions, but its one breakthrough into the consumer space was with the BBC Micro, a UK-centric computer released in 1981.

There are very few easily discovered details about this chip online, aside from the useful datasheet. This, combined with increasing observations of strange behavior, make the chip a bit of an enigma. My interest in the chip was piqued when I accidentally triggered a wild test mode that managed to corrupt one of my floppy discs even though the write protect tab was present!

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday February 20, @10:20PM

    by Tork (3914) on Tuesday February 20, @10:20PM (#1345372)
    Is there a practical distinction between dual proc and dual core? I remember in the early days of Althon MP processors the market was trying to wedge a distinction between them to charge people with faster machines more, but I never heard a reason that made sense outside of a room full if marketing people.

    Sorry if it sounds like I'm being nitpicky, one of the photos in the article sparked a memory from back in my more-expensive-mobos days. Oh I think virtual cores were a thing, too. heh
