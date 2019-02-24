Study shows background checks don't always check out:
Employers making hiring decisions, landlords considering possible tenants and schools approving field trip chaperones all widely use commercial background checks. But a new multi-institutional study co-authored by a University of Maryland researcher shows that background checks themselves can't be trusted.
Assistant Professor Robert Stewart of the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice and Associate Professor Sarah Lageson of Rutgers University suspected that the loosely regulated entities that businesses and landlords rely on to run background checks produce faulty reports, and their research bore out this hunch. The results were published last week in Criminology.
"There's a common, taken-for-granted assumption that background checks are an accurate reflection of a person's criminal record, but our findings show that's not necessarily the case," Stewart said. "My co-author and I found that there are lots of inaccuracies and mistakes in background checks caused, in part, by imperfect data aggregation techniques that rely on names and birth dates rather than unique identifiers like fingerprints."
The erroneous results of a background check can "go both ways," Stewart said, They can miss convictions that a potential employer would want to know about, or they can falsely assign a conviction to an innocent person through transposed numbers in a birth date, incorrect spelling of a name or simply the existence of common aliases.
Stewart and Lageson's study is based on the examination of official state rap sheets containing all arrests, criminal charges, and case dispositions recorded in the state linked to the record subject's name and fingerprints for 101 study participants in New Jersey. Then, the researchers ordered background checks from a regulated service provider—the same type of company that an employer, a landlord, or a school system might use. The researchers also looked up background checks on the same study participants from an unregulated data provider, such as popular "people search" websites.
"We find that both types of background checks have numerous 'false positive' results, reporting charges that our study participants did not have, as well as 'false negatives,' not reporting charges that our study participants did have," Stewart said.
[...] Stewart said that public awareness of the potentially erroneous and incomplete results of background checks will be key to addressing this systemic social problem.
"Other countries are handling background checks in different ways, ways that may take more time, but there are better models out there," Stewart said. "It may be better for background checks to be done through the state, or the FBI, or through other ways that use biometric data. It's important for people to realize that there's a lot at stake."
Journal Reference:
Sarah Lageson et al, The problem with criminal records: Discrepancies between state reports and private‐sector background checks, Criminology (2024). DOI: 10.1111/1745-9125.12359
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @02:44AM
😉
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 21, @03:05AM
Want to bypass the study, and do a quick study of your own? Visit the FBI's website, and start looking at the pro- and con- Second Amendment statistics. You will very quickly learn that not all police departments even bother to report their statistics. I'm not going to dive into reasons and excuses - it's simply a well known fact that the most reliable source of gun violence statistics can't even get the police to report to them.
For Second Amendment purposes, background checks often miss people who shouldn't have a gun - and they also return false positives. The reasons are similar to the reasons given in TFA. And no, NICS doesn't exercise any diligence, they just check electronic records, they don't do interviews at all.
The FBI even makes mistakes on their most intensive background checks, Department of Defense clearances, levels for which only begin at confidential and secret. I knew a guy whose top secret clearance was denied, when he demanded the reason, he had simply been confused with some other guy with the same first and last names, same birthdate, but no relation. Stupid shit, even at that level. And no, NICS doesn't exercise any diligence, they just check electronic records, they don't do interviews at all.
OK, so, which fly-by-night commercial company are you going to trust with YOUR background check? Good luck with that!
Through a Glass, Darkly -George Patton