Widely used machine learning models reproduce dataset bias: Study:
Rice University computer science researchers have found bias in widely used machine learning tools used for immunotherapy research.
[...] HLA is a gene in all humans that encodes proteins working as part of our immune response. Those proteins bind with protein chunks called peptides in our cells and mark our infected cells for the body's immune system, so it can respond and, ideally, eliminate the threat.
Different people have slightly different variants in genes, called alleles. Current immunotherapy research is exploring ways to identify peptides that can more effectively bind with the HLA alleles of the patient.
The end result, eventually, could be custom and highly effective immunotherapies. That is why one of the most critical steps is to accurately predict which peptides will bind with which alleles. The greater the accuracy, the better the potential efficacy of the therapy.
But calculating how effectively a peptide will bind to the HLA allele takes a lot of work, which is why machine learning tools are being used to predict binding. This is where Rice's team found a problem: The data used to train those models appears to geographically favor higher-income communities.
Why is this an issue? Without being able to account for genetic data from lower-income communities, future immunotherapies developed for them may not be as effective.
"Each and every one of us has different HLAs that they express, and those HLAs vary between different populations," Fasoulis said. "Given that machine learning is used to identify potential peptide candidates for immunotherapies, if you basically have biased machine models, then those therapeutics won't work equally for everyone in every population."
Regardless of the application, machine learning models are only as good as the data you feed them. A bias in the data, even an unconscious one, can affect the conclusions made by the algorithm.
Machine learning models currently being used for pHLA binding prediction assert that they can extrapolate for allele data not present in the dataset those models were trained on, calling themselves "pan-allele" or "all-allele." The Rice team's findings call that into question.
"What we are trying to show here and kind of debunk is the idea of the 'pan-allele' machine learning predictors," Conev said. "We wanted to see if they really worked for the data that is not in the datasets, which is the data from lower-income populations."
Fasoulis' and Conev's group tested publicly available data on pHLA binding prediction, and their findings supported their hypothesis that a bias in the data was creating an accompanying bias in the algorithm. The team hopes that by bringing this discrepancy to the attention of the research community, a truly pan-allele method of predicting pHLA binding can be developed.
Ferreira, faculty advisor and paper co-author, explained that the problem of bias in machine learning can't be addressed unless researchers think about their data in a social context. From a certain perspective, datasets may appear as simply "incomplete," but making connections between what is or what is not represented in the dataset and underlying historical and economic factors affecting the populations from which data was collected is key to identifying bias.
"Researchers using machine learning models sometimes innocently assume that these models may appropriately represent a global population," Ferreira said, "but our research points to the significance of when this is not the case." He added that "even though the databases we studied contain information from people in multiple regions of the world, that does not make them universal. What our research found was a correlation between the socioeconomic standing of certain populations and how well they were represented in the databases or not."
More information: Anja Conev et al, HLAEquity: Examining biases in pan-allele peptide-HLA binding predictors, iScience (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.isci.2023.108613
Journal information:iScience
(Score: 2) by sigterm on Thursday February 22, @03:02AM (1 child)
Translation: Prediction algorithm trained on material X will make predictions based on patterns in material X.
Next they'll be telling me that LLMs... I mean, "AIs," can only generate results that are permutations of material that exists in the training dataset.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday February 22, @03:09AM
Funny how one of the oldest rules in computing still applies to the fanciest stuff ever dreamed of: "Garbage in, garbage out".
Are these things completely useless? No, so long as you handle the results with an appropriate level of skepticism. Are they as useful as a lot of their proponents think they are? Also no.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.