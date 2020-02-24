from the ai-says-ai-is-not-taking-over dept.
Google Lays Off Thousands More Employees Despite Record Profits One Year After Laying off 12,000 Employees As Workers Begin Worrying AI is Slowly Replacing Them
Google has initiated significant layoffs across its various teams, [...] marking a continuation of the tech industry's trend towards reducing workforce expenses. The layoffs have affected hundreds of employees within the Voice Assistant unit; hardware teams responsible for Pixel, Nest and Fitbit products; and a considerable portion of the augmented reality (AR) team. This move is part of Google's broader effort to streamline operations and align resources with its most significant product priorities.
[....] This comes at a time when Google parent, Alphabet Inc., reported record profits in late January. The company reported $20.4 billion in net income in Q4.
[....] The layoffs have sparked widespread concern among Google employees, not just about job security but also about the ethical implications of their work, especially as the company continues to invest heavily in advancing AI technology.
What are the executive priorities that Google is trying to align resources with?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DadaDoofy on Wednesday February 21, @09:50PM (4 children)
When a for-profit company starts a downward spiral, it's round after round of layoffs, until they eventually die the death of a thousand cuts. In the case of an intentionally evil company like Google, the end couldn't happen soon enough. The day the last Google employee is laid off will be a great day for all of humanity.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday February 21, @10:12PM
But who will inherit the massive database that Google has collected about every intimate detail of everyone's lives?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by turgid on Wednesday February 21, @10:14PM (1 child)
I hope they find other jobs. They need to eat too.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 21, @10:34PM
If they lived in the Bay area, they can either find another job there, or if they had the financial discipline to invest in real-estate: sell their 1/4 share in a one bedroom walk-up 4th floor apartment and retire in Oregon or Virginia, their choice.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday February 21, @10:33PM
The bad news is software companies(like google) can continue to sell their products without having anyone make more.
I'm glad the eternal tech bubble is finally over in a way. Hurts my income, but fuck google and amazon and facebook are fundamentally overvalued.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Tork on Wednesday February 21, @10:15PM (4 children)
Apple has done this to me. Amazon has done this to me. Paramount+ has done this to me. YoutubeTV AND Youtube has done this to me. Fuck greedflation.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by turgid on Wednesday February 21, @10:17PM (1 child)
The investors demand a premium return. Conversely, this is the Invisible Hand saying that a cheaper solution needs to emerge.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday February 21, @10:38PM
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday February 21, @10:30PM
It's the old story of give away the razors to create a market, then sell the blades at profit. It's much like "market dumping", where big investors come in with "big box stores" underselling and killing off the competition, then raise prices like crazy. One of several factors in the recent increase in inflation rate.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 21, @10:37PM
>Last year it went up like a LOT. As in I had to trim down a bunch of stuff to get it in the ballpark of what it was before. (I really am sorry the numbers escape me, I wanna say like 4x but i cannot verify it right now. ) I just got an email from them to the tune of "your price is going up..."
I have NEVER trusted free or low-cost cloud storage solutions.
"We have altered the deal, pray we do not alter it further..." is all too obvious of a future move - even as SSD storage has recently plummeted below $50/TB: https://www.amazon.com/Verbatim-Vi550-Internal-Interface-Technology/dp/B0CJ7WL5BX [amazon.com]
