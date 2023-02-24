After half-century absence, U.S. returns to moon as lunar lander Odysseus touches down:
America has returned to the moon after a 52-year absence. The unmanned Odysseus spacecraft touched down on the lunar surface shortly before 6:30 p.m. EST Thursday.
"We can confirm without a doubt that our equipment is on the surface and we are on the moon. Odysseus has found a new home," said Dr. Tim Crain, mission director of the IM-1, the first American private venture to send a module to the moon.
It's the first time the United States has had a new presence on the lunar surface since NASA's Apollo 11 in July 1969.
The Intuitive Machines Odysseus lunar lander, nicknamed "Odie" or "IM-1," settled on the moon's surface after a day's long trek but immediately began experiencing communication problems, preventing the transmission of data.
The general tone of this story here and elsewhere seems to be that this heralds a new era of a commercial space industry, but until one can show that there is any commercial value to being on the Moon besides directly supporting NASA/ESA/etc., is this a watershed moment, or is this just slightly expanding the potential NASA/ESA/etc. contractor pool? --hubie
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 23, @01:04PM (1 child)
Apollo was deeply reliant on contractors for the LEM and other vehicles... I don't see this as any different, until the commercial entities start specifying, and funding, mission objectives. Until then, they are still contractors.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 23, @01:15PM
Same line, different angle
The watershed moment was late 50-ies early-60-ies. Which, you know? is more like water-under-the-bridge today.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday February 23, @01:46PM
Right now, not much is going on. My take though is that the Moon could have a significant early industry once there's fueling of vehicles in Earth orbit. While the prices have gone down considerably, it's still somewhere around $1-2k per kg to put anything in LEO. Moon could beat that. Second, space tourism. I know a lot of people aren't impressed by billionaire tourists in space, but their money could kickstart that as well. Someone has to demonstrate the technology to support lunar tourism before it'll be funded.
A third thing is that the Moon is near unique in that one can work on the Moon without actually being on the Moon via teleoperation. It's a bit over two seconds of round trip communication delay consistently (that is, you send a signal, such as a command to move something and then it takes two seconds for returning signals to show you the results of that command). No other large body in the Solar System is anywhere near that close. Aside from some asteroids, Venus is the next closest large body. At closest approach (42 million km), it's a bit under 5 minutes of round trip communication delay. Mars at 56 million km closest approach is next with a round trip delay of over six minutes. Of course, when these planets aren't right next to the Earth, the round trip delays can be much greater, two hours for Mars (ignoring the challenging problem of routing signals around the Sun).
So the Moon can tap in a useful way the huge labor pool of Earth in a way that almost nothing else can in the Solar System.