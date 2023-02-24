from the who-could-have-known-monopolies-are-bad dept.
As reported by Tech Crunch, a cyber attack has crippled the systems used to process eScripts and Prescription billing for most of the Nation. Change Healthcare, a Subsidiary of Optum, which is in turn a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group. Few details have emerged on exactly what happened, but the company's status page states that "Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact."
As of 2020 there were several competing "switches" which are essentially APIs for processing claims between pharmacies and carriers and transferring prescription information from physicians to pharmacies, but McKesson, who acquired the competing RelayHealth solution in 2006, sold it to UnitedHealth in 2020 as they divested in their tech division. This was initially fought by the DOJ as anti-competitive since it gave potential access to competitor's trade secrets, but DOJ gave up on the case in March of last year, which in retrospect seems like the wrong decision.
Pharmacists across the country are reporting issues receiving and billing prescriptions, and some hospital workers even report having to turn away cancer patients due to an inability to bill for their medication.
Hopefully this incident will be resolved quickly, and subsequently result in regulators revisiting their decisions and the impact it has on citizens' health and safety.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday February 24, @11:48AM
This online hack thing to disrupt some service, be it educational, commerce, health is starting to be tad boring. Not to mention apparently normal. The excuse that security is hard is getting old. Not to mention that these people just keep doing it and getting away with it. Some countries perhaps just need to be disconnected from the internet and these people hunted down like the dogs they are ala bank robbers of old. These people are after all disrupting and stealing more then any old bank robber ever could dream off.
It's not that the old system was perfect, or that this system isn't ok when it's working and not getting hacked around the clock. But it's getting tedious to say the least that this just keeps happening over and over and over and ... over again and it seems like the solution is the shrug and go "them craaazy hackers!" as it was some kind of excuse or explanation.