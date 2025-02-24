from the infinite-loops-are-baaaad dept.
Addicted to swiping right? Lawsuit claims Tinder and Hinge are designed to get users hooked.
A new lawsuit claims that dating apps Tinder and Hinge are designed to addict users and lock them into a perpetual loop.
If you're swiping on dating apps for hours, you're not alone — and a new lawsuit claims it's by design.
Dating apps such as Tinder and Hinge are intentionally addictive, a class-action lawsuit filed in federal court in California on Valentine's Day claims.
Hidden algorithms push users to stay on the apps and "gamify dating" — counterintuitive to the apps' intended purpose to help people find connections and form relationships, six plaintiffs contend in the lawsuit.
[....] "The lawsuit is a bit absurd, if I'm honest," psychologist and relationship coach Jo Hemmings told The Washington Post, adding that "responsibility lies in the hands of the user," not the apps or developers.
In the future someday people might venture outside and date actual humans in person.