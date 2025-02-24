from the Windows-as-a-boot-sector-virus dept.
Ars has a story containing tips and tricks for making Microsoft leave you alone while you use your PC in Windows 11. To wit:
I've written before about my nostalgia for the Windows XP- or Windows 7-era "clean install," when you could substantially improve any given pre-made PC merely by taking an official direct-from-Microsoft Windows install disk and blowing away the factory install, ridding yourself of 60-day antivirus trials, WildTangent games, outdated drivers, and whatever other software your PC maker threw on it to help subsidize its cost.
You can still do that with Windows 11—in fact, it's considerably easier than it was in those '00s versions of Windows, with multiple official Microsoft-sanctioned ways to download and create an install disk, something you used to need to acquire on your own. But the resulting Windows installation is a lot less "clean" than it used to be, given the continual creep of new Microsoft apps and services into more and more parts of the core Windows experience. [...]
[T]his [article] is not a guide about creating a minimally stripped-down, telemetry-free version of Windows that removes anything other than what Microsoft allows you to remove ... but [one that demonstrates how to] remov[e] built-in Windows components can cause unexpected compatibility and security problems...."
I am a long-time macOS user, and willingly pay the hefty Apple "tax" to use it because macOS behaves itself, but I am forced to use Windows 11 at work and I hate it for many of the reasons outlined in this article. Windows, like DOS before it decades ago, has become a boot-sector virus. Windows delenda est!
(Score: 3, Informative) by julian on Tuesday February 27, @01:38AM (3 children)
I mostly use Linux these days but when I must use Windows I use a version of Windows 10 called, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC. It will never receive any feature upgrades or changes, only bug fixes and security updates until 2032. If you want to get a copy, they're easily found on Archive.org. Then you can activate it with an open source tool [github.com] that runs from Powershell.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday February 27, @01:45AM (1 child)
Is this 32-bit or 64-bit, and how much RAM does it support?
(Score: 2) by julian on Tuesday February 27, @02:01AM
I believe there are both 32 and 64 bit versions available. The 64 bit version should support the same amount as all the other Enterprise versions which is 6TB. I'm running 32GB right now and I know it'll do at least 64GB.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday February 27, @01:47AM
I would use Linux if I could find a distro that would efficiently and reliably run Windows based CADCAM software (Mastercam, Solidworks, Esprit, etc.) without having to run Windows in a VM (defeating the purpose).
(Score: 1) by shellsterdude on Tuesday February 27, @01:54AM
First, you'll want to checkout Shutup10++: https://www.oo-software.com/en/shutup10 [oo-software.com] It'll help you remove a bunch of the spyware.
They also have a tool to remove all the trial crap: https://www.oo-software.com/en/ooappbuster [oo-software.com]