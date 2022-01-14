Facial-recognition data is typically used to prompt more vending machine sales:
Canada-based University of Waterloo is racing to remove M&M-branded smart vending machines from campus after outraged students discovered the machines were covertly collecting facial-recognition data without their consent.
The scandal started when a student using the alias SquidKid47 posted an image on Reddit showing a campus vending machine error message, "Invenda.Vending.FacialRecognitionApp.exe," displayed after the machine failed to launch a facial recognition application that nobody expected to be part of the process of using a vending machine.
"Hey, so why do the stupid M&M machines have facial recognition?" SquidKid47 pondered.
The Reddit post sparked an investigation from a fourth-year student named River Stanley, who was writing for a university publication called MathNEWS.
Stanley sounded alarm after consulting Invenda sales brochures that promised "the machines are capable of sending estimated ages and genders" of every person who used the machines without ever requesting consent.
[...] A University of Waterloo spokesperson, Rebecca Elming, eventually responded, confirming to CTV News that the school had asked to disable the vending machine software until the machines could be removed.
[...] Adaria Vending Services told MathNEWS that "what's most important to understand is that the machines do not take or store any photos or images, and an individual person cannot be identified using the technology in the machines. The technology acts as a motion sensor that detects faces, so the machine knows when to activate the purchasing interface—never taking or storing images of customers."
According to Adaria and Invenda, students shouldn't worry about data privacy because the vending machines are "fully compliant" with the world's toughest data privacy law, the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
"These machines are fully GDPR compliant and are in use in many facilities across North America," Adaria's statement said. "At the University of Waterloo, Adaria manages last mile fulfillment services—we handle restocking and logistics for the snack vending machines. Adaria does not collect any data about its users and does not have any access to identify users of these M&M vending machines."
Under the GDPR, face image data is considered among the most sensitive data that can be collected, typically requiring explicit consent to collect, so it's unclear how the machines may meet that high bar based on the Canadian students' experiences.
According to a press release from Invenda, the maker of M&M candies, Mars, was a key part of Invenda's expansion into North America. It was only after closing a $7 million funding round, including deals with Mars and other major clients like Coca-Cola, that Invenda could push for expansive global growth that seemingly vastly expands its smart vending machines' data collection and surveillance opportunities.
"The funding round indicates confidence among Invenda's core investors in both Invenda's corporate culture, with its commitment to transparency, and the drive to expand global growth," Invenda's press release said.
But University of Waterloo students like Stanley now question Invenda's "commitment to transparency" in North American markets, especially since the company is seemingly openly violating Canadian privacy law, Stanley told CTV News.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mcgrew on Wednesday February 28, @01:38AM (1 child)
The damned corporations just keep getting more evil. Why is it legal to require that I use your app to charge my car at your station? It's like needing a different app for every brand of gas station!
We need a privacy law like Europe has. I thought Canada had one, I guess not.
mcgrewbooks.com mcgrew.info nooze.org
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @02:26AM
> The damned corporations just keep getting more evil.
Why stop at corps? Isn't it likely that, "in Soviet Russia, vending machine watches you!"
(Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Wednesday February 28, @02:18AM (1 child)
When I was in college, about 1970, one of the bigger fools in my dorm kicked in the front of a vending machine. No particular reason, just the random malice and anti-capitalism so popular among college students in those days. I would have loved to see him identified and jailed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @02:31AM
My college friends were more resourceful. They worked out how to take things out of one of the "sandwich" type of vending machines--it had multiple doors and in normal operation you rotated an internal mechanism until what you wanted was behind one of the doors. Then selected and paid, and that door was unlatched.
The next step after working out how to open the doors took a little leap--as well as taking things out, they put interesting things back in! Ones I remember were a joint (not very good pot), sandwiches with various electronic components (resistor sandwich anyone?) and a variety of other clever things.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday February 28, @02:20AM (1 child)
What does it mean that the equipment and software for facial recognition is so cheap it can be included in a vending machine of all things? Facial recognition is or will be everywhere.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday February 28, @02:26AM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday February 28, @02:26AM
Candies like M&M are quite simple enough to be made at home kitchen, at about 1/100 of the total price by equivalent quantity of ingredients.
Sometimes, even hacking funny machines is overrated.
Respect Authorities. Know your social status. Woke responsibly.