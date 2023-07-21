https://newatlas.com/energy/geologic-hydrogen-gold-rush/
There's enough natural hydrogen trapped underground to meet all projected demands for hundreds of years. An unpublished report by the US Geological Survey identifies it as a new primary resource, and fires the starter pistol on a new gold rush.
The "black gold" oil rush in the US started in 1859, when one Edwin Drake drove a stake into the Pennsylvania soil and oil started flowing out. The gold hydrogen rush may have a similar moment to point back to; in 1987, as one Mamadou Ngulo Konaré tells the story, well diggers gave up on a 108-m (354-ft) deep dry borehole, but he and other villagers in Bourakébougou, Mali, noticed that wind was blowing out of it. When one of the drillers looked in, smoking a cigarette, it blew up in his face, causing severe burns as well as a huge fire.
That fire, as Science quoted Konaré, burned "like blue sparking water, and did not have black smoke pollution. The color of the fire at night was like shining gold." It took weeks to put the fire out and plug the hole, but subsequent analysis showed the gas coming out was 98% pure hydrogen. Celebratory mangos were served. Some years later, a little 30 kW Ford generator was hooked up, and Bourakébougou became the first village in the world to enjoy the benefits of clean, naturally occuring hydrogen as a green energy source.
Either way, the situation has now changed, big time. Geoffrey Ellis, of the US Geological Survey, has been investigating the global potential of geo-locked "gold" hydrogen as a new primary resource. In a Denver meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, he previewed the results of an as-yet unpublished study, according to the Financial Times.
In short, there are as many as 5.5 trillion tons of hydrogen in underground reservoirs worldwide. It may have been generated by the interaction of certain iron-rich minerals with subterranean water. In some cases, it may be mixed in with other gases such as methane, from which it would need to be separated. But it's there, in such extraordinary quantities that analysts are expecting a gold hydrogen rush at a global scale.
It may not be super easy to get to: "Most hydrogen is likely inaccessible," Ellis told the Financial Times. "But a few per cent recovery would still supply all projected demand – 500 million tonnes a year – for hundreds of years."
Gold hydrogen won't won't hog renewable energy like electrolyzers, or divert it away from other decarbonization opportunities. In that sense, you could argue it'll have the potential to be significantly greener than green hydrogen. On the other hand, if tapping it releases methane into the atmosphere, that's a serious issue; methane is around 85 times more powerful a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide over a 20-year time frame.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday February 28, @10:44AM (2 children)
Burning this underground free hydrogen in large scale definitely will remove oxygen from atmosphere, adding itself to sea levels at the same time.
Not sure if this is what you want.
Respect Authorities. Know your social status. Woke responsibly.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Wednesday February 28, @11:12AM
It is strange that you ignore the oxygen that will be used up when burning fossil fuels, the by-products of which are far more harmful to people. Or do you think that this is trivial?
The by-products of hydrogen fuel are far less harmful to us. Burning hydrogen will also create potable water which some parts of the world desperately need both to support human life and the successful cultivation of enough food to feed everyone. As TFS states this will also provide power in areas that currently have very little.
Of course, the oxygen in the atmosphere is continually being replaced. Perhaps if we stop cutting down the trees that we have (and need!) there will be an acceptable balance to be found.
TFS does not provide all the answers. But it shows that there is fuel aplenty if we use it wisely, but more research and development is needed before we have a practical exploitable system.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Wednesday February 28, @11:25AM
The number mentioned -- 500 million ton, or about 10^11 litres water -- is pretty negligible: at any point in time, there's about 10^16 litres water vapor present in the atmosphere, i.e. 1 part per 100,000. Do note though that the number mentioned is for the current use of hydrogen in industry, i.e. that number does not take into account hydrogen-fueled traffic.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Wednesday February 28, @11:11AM
The US Geological Survey concerning hydrogen was already finished (and known about) in Spring 2023, and came about due to increasing interest in natural hydrogen -- a key paper in the field was published in 2018, and a review [sciencedirect.com] of the science in 2020. One of the things the survey establishes are the criteria for geological hydrogen production -- from the top of myy mind, a water temperature of several hundred degrees Celsius, iron-containing rock, and a hydrogen-blocking cap on top of that. Preliminary (theoretical) determination of such locations looked (very) promising. (I'll have to consult my local library to find the exact references.)
Anyway, here are the slides of a presentation [energy.gov] made by the lead scientist for the USGS survey in October 2023, and here is another presentation [aapg.org] of January this year. If I remember correctly, petroleum companies are very interested in this (see e.g. the last linked presentation).
(Score: 2) by quietus on Wednesday February 28, @11:47AM
Thought someone might be interested in an overview of geological (aka 'natural') hydrogen [energy.gov] exploration techniques developed by ARPA-E [wikipedia.org].