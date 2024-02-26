from the if-its-boeing-i'm-not-going dept.
Boeing Missing Key Elements of Safety Culture: FAA Report
Employees lack awareness of the basics in reporting safety concerns.
The FAA blamed Boeing for a deficient safety culture in a 50-page report issued on Monday following a public outcry over several safety lapses before the January 5 incident in which a door plug "blew out" from an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 in mid-flight.
[....] an expert panel found what it called gaps in Boeing's safety journey and that a majority of employees did not show "skillful awareness" of the concepts of just culture and reporting culture.
Some things from that FAA report linked above:
The Expert Panel observed a disconnect between Boeing's senior management and other members of the organization on safety culture. Interviewees, including ODA [Organization Designation Authorization] (ODA)Unit Members (UM), also questioned whether Boeing's safety reporting systems would function in a way that ensures open communication and non-retaliation. The Expert Panel also observed inadequate and confusing implementation of the five components of a positive safety culture [....]
[....] Boeing safety management systems (SMS) procedures are not structured in a way that ensures all employees understand their role in the company's SMS. The procedures and training are complex and in a constant state of change, creating employee confusion especially among different work sites and employee groups. The Expert Panel also found a lack of awareness of safety-related metrics at all levels of the organization; employees had difficulty distinguishing the differences among various measuring methods, their purpose, and outcomes.
Boeing's restructuring of the management of the ODA unit decreased opportunities for interference and retaliation against UMs, and provides effective organizational messaging regarding independence of UMs. However, the restructuring, while better, still allows opportunities for retaliation to occur, particularly with regards to salary and furlough ranking. This influences the ability of UMs to execute their delegated functions effectively.
It's good as long as they can keep showing profits, increasing stock prices and executive bonuses.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Tork on Thursday February 29, @07:54PM (2 children)
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday February 29, @08:02PM
Sigh....and these guys used to be the absolute cream of the crop for quality, safety and even environmental engineering.....
Just in case you want to watch something really depressing! [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday February 29, @08:12PM
Someone should tell these overpaid idiots that when you cut corners you end up with more corners.
I hate it when I see an old person, then realize we went to high school together.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 29, @08:28PM
To permit Boeing to do its own inspections is highly corrupt. So the FAA should look in the mirror while making any "critiques" or leveling any accusations about Boeing
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday February 29, @08:40PM
When an aero doesn't have a squeaky-clean safety culture, it's the VERY JOB of the fucking FAA to force them to do safety right!
In other words, the FAA didn't do THEIR job - as we've all known since the MCAS scandal.
Not only is the FAA definitely not in a position to pull ranks, somebody at the FAA should have been doing time for years by now. And amazingly nobody has been jailed yet.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday February 29, @08:43PM
The critique of the SMS reads like every example I've ever experienced of too many middle managers without enough to do so they muddy the water to look busy, making it impossible for upper management to see thru the smokescreen and impossible for production floor workers to accomplish anything.
Its not a problem limited to solely to safety. Let me guess, some other problems are stuff's getting shipped late and over budget, just a wild ass guess.