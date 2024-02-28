from the providing-you-an-enhanced-customer-and-crew-experience dept.
Company speaks out after reports of "surge pricing" test led to calls for boycotts online:
A day after American fast food chain Wendy's announced plans to test dynamic pricing and AI menu features in 2025, the company clarified its plans.
Wendy's said it will not dynamically raise menu prices based on demand after reports about the experiment, which was set to roll out in 2025, caused a stir online. In a statement to Reuters, a Wendy's spokesperson said it "would not raise prices when our customers are visiting us most." Instead, the company framed experimental price changes as discounts during "slower times of day."
"We said these menuboards would give us more flexibility to change the display of featured items. This was misconstrued in some media reports as an intent to raise prices when demand is highest," the company told Reuters. "We have no plans to do that."
Presuming that lowered prices during slow times will eventually rise again, it appears some sort of dynamic pricing will still be taking place.
According to the original report from Nation's Restaurant News and Food & Wine, prices for food items would automatically change throughout the day depending on demand, similar to "surge pricing" in rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft. The initiative was disclosed by Kirk Tanner, the CEO and president of Wendy's, in a recent discussion with analysts.
[...] In conversation with Food & Wine, a spokesperson for Wendy's confirmed the company's commitment to this pricing strategy, describing it as part of a broader effort to grow its digital business. "Beginning as early as 2025, we will begin testing a variety of enhanced features on these digital menuboards like dynamic pricing, different offerings in certain parts of the day, AI-enabled menu changes and suggestive selling based on factors such as weather," they said. "Dynamic pricing can allow Wendy's to be competitive and flexible with pricing, motivate customers to visit and provide them with the food they love at a great value. We will test a number of features that we think will provide an enhanced customer and crew experience."
[Ed's comment: As of 29 Feb, there is some reporting that the CEO of Wendy's has withdrawn the entire plan]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DrkShadow on Friday March 01, @05:40AM
So you're raising prices across the board, so that you can show "lower" prices during "non-peak hours"!
Raising prices across the board.
Showing the higher price during peak hours.
Got it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Barenflimski on Friday March 01, @05:40AM (1 child)
Price used to be the agreement on what a service/good was worth trading for someones time/money.
These corporations are no longer into value for the customer so they can grow, they are backed by the deepest pockets on the planet. The entire system has turned into a way to wring every last cent from you.
"Surge" pricing used to be called price gouging, and it was frowned upon. Now, these large corporations have written the regulations, lobbied for the laws, and likely know your politicians. Who are you going to complain to now? The FTC? The Congrescritters who own shares and make money from every one of these large corporations?
This type of pricing already happens with Amazon, Airlines, Ride Shares. I wouldn't be surprised if all new loans from the top banks came with free courses on, or even requirements to "Surge Price", or at least make their "Best Effort to Comply."
Wendy's is going to lower prices to people that aren't at their shops? That makes zero sense. "Hey Jose, we haven't had a customer come through the drive-thru in 6 minutes, lower the price of fries by 4 cents for the first car that shows up!" Yea, right.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Friday March 01, @06:25AM
If the product is not worth the price, simply stop purchasing it.
Your hypothesis is self contradicting; if companies are "no longer into value", then customers would not buy the product. If the customers buy it, then that means they consider the price suitable for what they are getting. If the customers do not buy it, then there is no problem.
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Fnord666 on Friday March 01, @05:41AM
You mean "Wendys will experiment with a significant loss of profitability in 2025."? Dave Thomas is turning over in his grave so fast you could power a small town if you connected him to a generator.
They are looking at business models that come from vastly different markets than fast food. From any Wendys parking lot you can probably throw a stone and hit any one of four competitors. People will just go somewhere else. Wendys doesn't have anything that you can't get from a half dozen other places.
If they try this, shareholders should vote out the board that greenlit the project.