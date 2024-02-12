At a time when one viral video can damage a business, some companies are turning to their own commenting platforms rather than letting social media be the main outlet for customer feedback. Only one wrinkle: in this context, customers appear to prefer writing a message rather than leaving a video.

In a recent study, more participants indicated they would likely leave written compliments or complaints about service on a restaurant-provided tablet powered by artificial intelligence. A video message option appeared to discourage leaving feedback.

With more restaurants and hotels turning to AI to enhance their service, the findings indicate that methods that require "low self-disclosure" would work better, meaning ones that don't require customers to provide very much identifiable information.

"Some restaurants and hotels actually ask customers to create video testimonials that they can share, but for general customers, it seems they still feel more comfortable with low self-disclosure. This is probably because people still do not trust AI to that level," said lead author Ruiying Cai, a researcher in Washington State University's Carson College of Business.

With a lot of hype around AI technology, many people have misperceptions about what it can do, Cai pointed out, perhaps believing it is capable of a lot more than simply recording a message.

The study participants reported being concerned about what would be done with their information in all the scenarios, but this was heightened with the option to leave a video.

[...] The researchers found that the participants were more willing to give feedback using text, whether positive or negative.