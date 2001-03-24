24/03/01/0143232 story
posted by martyb on Saturday March 02, @12:15AM
from the you-can't-get-there-from-here dept.
How do you find information online?
There are Lists of search engines.
But, which one(s) do you use and why?
Do you use just one search engine? Do you have one primary search engine and another one that you use only when your primary fails? May you use multiple engines depending on whether your search is on your desktop, mobile, or TV?
How do YOU choose?
(1)
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Saturday March 02, @12:36AM
Just one.
Startpage.com is a search engine that emphasizes user privacy. It claims to deliver Google Search results without collecting any personal information or search history from users, and it anonymizes search queries before sending them to Google.
Here are some key points about Startpage:
* **Focuses on privacy:** Startpage does not track users, store search history, or sell user data.
* **Uses Google Search results:** Startpage pays Google to access their search results, but they claim to anonymize all user data before sending it to Google.
* **Offers additional privacy features:** Startpage has an "Anonymous View" feature that allows users to open search results in a privacy-focused proxy.
* **Available in multiple languages:** Startpage supports searches in over 80 languages.
If you are concerned about online privacy and want to use a search engine that does not track your activity, Startpage could be a good option for you. However, it is important to remember that no website is completely anonymous, and there are always risks associated with using the internet.