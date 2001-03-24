https://www.theregister.com/2024/02/29/fuel_pump_leap_year_bug/
Today is February 29, an unusual day in that it is added to the common 28 in years that are multiples of four to keep the calendar in sync with the astronomical year.
This kludge prevents our seasons from drifting out of whack, but it presents a problem for computers and software, which have to be programmed to account for the extra day to avoid error conditions and incorrect data.
We are all using a computer of one sort or another to read this and hopefully nothing has caught fire, yet every leap year, something somewhere falls over hard.
In New Zealand, which has a head start on most of the world, it was payment systems at fuel pumps that have just staggered back to their feet after a nationwide outage lasting more than ten hours.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Saturday March 02, @02:56PM
Same thing happened here. ICA, largest grocery chain in the Scandinavia, couldn't accept card payments for most of the day. One would assume this "error" would have been handled and fixed a long time ago, since it's not exactly a new thing. But I guess they forgot to implement or spec for that when they built their latest whizbang system. Weird thing is that I have this nagging memory from the past that ICA built the backend of their system in COBOL so it should be working or having been fixed decades ago. I guess it was a frontend problem then.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 02, @03:08PM (1 child)
It's not a "kludge."
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Saturday March 02, @04:01PM
Agree.
But the average person-in-the-street doesn't appreciate the (almost) complete decoupling of the rotation of the earth about its axis (which is what generates the day length*) from the orbit of the Earth around the barycentre of the Earth-Sun system (which gives us the length of the year).
I'm still getting my head around the physical reasons for the 'precession of the equinoxes'** - most 'explainers' describe what happens, without detailing why it happens.
I have a huge amount of respect for early astronomers like Hipparchus, Claudius Ptolemy, al-Battani, and Tycho Brahe.
*Blow minds with the difference between the sidereal day and the mean tropical day, and why the mean tropical day is an average, and what an analemma is.
**So we get the difference between the sidereal year and the tropical year. Fun.
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Saturday March 02, @03:41PM
Forbes reports [forbes.com.mx] that one of the largest banks in Mexico is down due to "technical problems"(in Spanish)
Hard to imagine tech failing on payday just because some Pope changed the calendar a thousand years ago!