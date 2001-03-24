from the oops-no-its-OK dept.
The German frigate Hessen, which was deployed to the Red Sea as part of an EU mission, mistakenly fired on an American drone earlier this week, the German Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Berlin had previously disclosed the Hessen's first successful engagement, in which the vessel shot down two Houthi drones within 15 minutes of one another on Tuesday.
On Monday evening, however, the frigate used two SM-2 missiles to target an unidentified drone, but both failed to hit the target, according to German Defense Ministry spokesman Michael Stempfle.
"The case was resolved in the sense that it was not a hostile drone, which only became clear afterwards," Stempfle said.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed Stempfle's statement while visiting a military base in Bavaria on Wednesday evening, telling reporters that there had been an incident "in which shots were fired, but no one was hit."
According to the German military blog Augen geradeaus, the US-made missiles failed for "technical reasons," which prompted the Hessen to use its 76mm main gun to engage the Houthi drones on Tuesday. The German warship then used short-range RAM missiles to shoot down another Houthi drone on Wednesday morning.
The SM-2 variants include radar seeker technologies in continuous wave and interrupted continuous wave guidance modes, tail controls and solid rocket motor propulsion to engage high-speed maneuvering threats and updated radar targeting and directional warheads.
Block IIIB enhances its predecessor's capabilities by adding autonomous infrared acquisition. The U.S. Navy plans to use this variant through 2035.
Global demand
Raytheon restarted its SM-2 production line after multiple countries pooled resources to make a "bundle" purchase. The company reconfigured and modernized its SM-2 missile factory to increase production efficiencies. It also signed new agreements with several suppliers.
The missile was originally made in the 1960s, while the newest re-design is from the 1970s. I assume the production restart has newish SMT equivalent of the original parts. Probably not going too well.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday March 03, @10:16AM
So is the US selling Germany missiles that doesn't work against US targets? Or is this just showing that a 50 year old missile technology isn't so hot today vs modern targets (like modern drones) ...
Still Germany is not having a great military week since they are apparently infiltrated, or have their communications intercepted, by Russian intelligence. Capturing German officers talking about Taurus missiles in the Ukraine and how they would pick targets and also accidentally mentioning that some other NATO members have staff in the Ukraine helping them with the gear they have received and such ... oops ...