Humpback whales have been observed having sex for the first time, with this landmark moment having an interesting twist – the two whales were male.
Despite decades of research on humpback whales, sightings of the male's penis have been rare. Copulation by the species had not been documented by people – until now, when two photographers captured images of a sexual encounter between two whales off the coast of Hawaii.
The sighting, confirmed by scientists in a newly published study, occurred in January 2022 in waters west of the island of Maui, where two whales approached and circled a boat before engaging in sexual activity about three to five meters below the vessel.
Both of the whales were male, which makes the photos, taken by Lyle Krannichfeld and Brandi Romano, the first evidence of homosexual behavior in humpback whales as well as the first sighting of sex in the species. Homosexual behavior is common in the animal kingdom and has been spotted among dolphins and orca whales, but never previously between humpback whales.
Source: An observation of sexual behavior between two male humpback whales
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1111/mms.13119
(Score: 5, Insightful) by gnuman on Tuesday March 05, @01:34PM
More unchristian-like behaviour in the wild. What is it that was said about it, that this was "against nature" or something like that?
The more we look at human society, the more you'll find "simple" animal behaviour. Maybe we should not feel we are so far removed or better than our slightly lesser (intelligently speaking) cousins. That could be better for all involved.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Opportunist on Tuesday March 05, @02:24PM
You know what's unnatural, and never observed in nature? Meddling in the sex life of others when you don't have any intention to engage in sexual activity with either of the involved parties. That has actually never been observed in nature, the only animal who does that is the human.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 05, @02:39PM
That's not true. The alpha controls the sexual behavior of other males and females in the herd/flock/pack/pride all the time. Humans are no different than any other life form.
(Score: 3, Touché) by DannyB on Tuesday March 05, @02:56PM
I guess that explains it. Somehow it is in the reproductive interest of nosy busybody humans, especially legislators in certain states, to control the sex lives of others.
Why didn't Hitler invade the UK through the chunnel instead of attempting an amphibious landing?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Opportunist on Tuesday March 05, @03:26PM
Even so, that usually limits itself to either wanting the prospective mate for themselves or to keep competition for food and resources to arise.
When humans meddle with the reproductive behaviour of other humans, it's usually not to keep them from having offspring. Quite the opposite. They force them to have offspring and keep them from having intercourse in a way that doesn't produce offspring.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 05, @09:12PM
Instinctively it works exactly the same with humans, it's a DNA thing, but their "reasonable" brains have to rationalize it. Everything we do is about sex. The money, the yachts, everything is to get the girl, it's why we exist, to reproduce
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Wednesday March 06, @07:04AM
Explain to me why the gays are usually the better groomed and way more presentable males, then.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @12:51AM
:-) Well, that might be true in your house, maybe...
(Score: 2) by pe1rxq on Tuesday March 05, @03:39PM
Usually the alpha has the intention to engage in sexual activity with one of the involved parties though....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 05, @09:19PM
The alpha demands exclusivity of all the females to make sure the offspring are his, "superior" genes and all that (Human racism/nationalism is a spin-off). Humans follow a similar path, with a great deal of fanfare and litigation of course
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday March 05, @10:59PM
The alpha controls....
Except for all those times they don't! [scientificamerican.com]
(Score: 2) by julian on Wednesday March 06, @02:14AM
The study that coined those terms as applied to animal behavior, alpha/beta, was based on wolves in captivity. Unrelated wolves were placed together and not able to get very far away from each other. In the wild, most wolf packs are simply families consisting of a mating pair and their offspring. The "alpha male and female" are in charge because they're the parents.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Wednesday March 06, @08:58AM
The male being penetrated was injured and weak. So this is likely opportunistic "rape".
And you aren't really appealing to nature for morality are you? Not just rape, but murder (deliberate killing of others of the same species) is also common in nature. Does that mean murder is ethical?
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 4, Funny) by tekk on Tuesday March 05, @01:43PM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 05, @02:58PM
This information may be restricted in some states, but it is also possible in a different configuration to hump the front.
Why didn't Hitler invade the UK through the chunnel instead of attempting an amphibious landing?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 06, @04:38AM
this [wikipedia.org] makes a lot more sense now!
(Score: 3, Funny) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday March 05, @10:55PM
Stupid researchers! Someone should have told them to look for the Humpfront whales instead!
(Score: 2) by cereal_burpist on Wednesday March 06, @04:47AM
I heard the photographers are pitching their idea to Hollywood for a sequel to Brokeback Mountain.
(Score: 5, Funny) by quietus on Tuesday March 05, @02:44PM
... this wasn't merely a dick-waving contest?
(Sorry, sorry ... no time for autographs today)
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Tork on Tuesday March 05, @04:08PM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 3, Funny) by Opportunist on Tuesday March 05, @04:59PM
Whale dicks make baby Jesus cry.
Well, granted, they'd make any baby cry... or explode.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Tork on Tuesday March 05, @06:03PM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 4, Funny) by Gaaark on Tuesday March 05, @06:22PM
'cause the intellectually deficient think "Truck Nuts is funny, paw! And nobodies we knows is gay, 'cos dey's all too afraid to admit dey's gay 'cos we'd beats them up if dey came out, so we have lots of gay peoples around us who won't admit it.
Nuts sure is funny, tho'. I like nuts."
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday March 05, @08:02PM
There is one new tax advantage those in Alabama can now avail themselves of.
am gonna adopts twelve abandened frozen embryos an deeclair them on my taxes as 'single father with 12 deependant' fur the next 18 yeers or so. Or until my fridge brakes down again. Then 'all have to get some more. I shore hopes their microwavable frozen embryos.
Why didn't Hitler invade the UK through the chunnel instead of attempting an amphibious landing?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Tuesday March 05, @10:08PM
"Sheeeit, dude! You couda send dem to hi skool so dey gets their grade six, den apply for unimploemand benefits! Den get some female embrios, get dem married to yor sons, den get more embrios as THEIR kids and more umemploimen benafits... sheit dude, my mind is blowing! You is reech!"
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 3, Informative) by Opportunist on Wednesday March 06, @07:06AM
Of course they are microwavable. Everything is microwavable. As long as they fit into the microwave, of course.
Results may vary.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Opportunist on Tuesday March 05, @06:32PM
Well, it's kinda hard to sell the "I'm a fucking asshole and proud of it" stickers, so they are pretty much the second best thing you can get to label them.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday March 05, @06:39PM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday March 05, @07:17PM
I hope not. In my country, marking undesirables against their will has a rather unpleasant connotation, if they do it by themselves and wear it as a mark of pride, on the other hand...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 05, @09:11PM
Because nobody's put a truck pussy on their pickup yet.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday March 05, @10:11PM
Well i hear Trump grabbed a few the other day; does he have a pickup?
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 3, Informative) by Tork on Tuesday March 05, @06:43PM
Flamebait! Hehe.
I do hope the person who spent that mod-point is paying attention to all the 'freedom' that's going on around them. You're headed in the direction of needing a VPN to view boobies.
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 05, @07:21PM
<no-sarcasm>
Soon enough you'll have to prove your (physical) age in order to write or view dick jokes.
</no-sarcasm>
But it doesn't hurt to also collect your identity, location, history and social contacts to protect the children.
Why didn't Hitler invade the UK through the chunnel instead of attempting an amphibious landing?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by janrinok on Tuesday March 05, @07:32PM
It usually solves itself given enough time.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Wednesday March 06, @09:08AM
This is a rather unfortunate article to not RTFA and make sex jokes on. As the article notes, the whale being penetrated was being held/pinned in place and was very sick. While we don't know much about whale sexual behavior, a reasonable person would posit that the male was taking advantage of an opportunity to get some action, what in human terms would be comparable to raping the frail guy in prison.
This is also the last example you want to use to champion homosexuality.
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @05:27AM
Found the inbred troll. We get it. You find gay people icky.