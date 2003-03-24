from the explosive-excuse dept.
Officials in Alabama have shut down an elementary school for the rest of the week and are conducting a deep clean after 773 of the school's 974 students were absent Wednesday amid an explosive outbreak of gastrointestinal illness.
Local media reported that only 29 students were absent from Fairhope West Elementary School on Tuesday. However, the situation escalated quickly on Wednesday as word spread of a stomach bug going around the Gulf Coast school. A spokesperson for the county school district told AL.com that 773 students and 50 staff were absent Wednesday. It's unclear how many of the absences were due to sickness or precaution. surveillance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
[...] "Close quarters, shared spaces, and high-touch surfaces make it easy for norovirus to spread in schools," the CDC points out.
In 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic flipped the script on standard norovirus outbreaks. People who were hoping to avoid close contact and share indoor air with strangers headed to the great outdoors, which led to a large outbreak of norovirus in the Grand Canyon.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Barenflimski on Tuesday March 05, @06:22PM (2 children)
"Explodes" - LMAO
Thanks for that.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Tork on Tuesday March 05, @08:13PM (1 child)
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday March 05, @08:59PM
Cruise ships are basically giant floating toilet bowls... and excellent at spreading Norovirus.
(Score: 2) by GloomMower on Tuesday March 05, @09:11PM (4 children)
How in the world does it spread in the grand canyon? From public restrooms in the area?
Where I live in the paper there was a article that said norovirus is having a spike in the area from monitoring waste water, but it happens always in conjunction with spikes of influenza during flu season.
(Score: 3, Informative) by istartedi on Tuesday March 05, @09:25PM (3 children)
If I had to guess, I'd say people are using the restrooms in the visitor center and not washing their hands properly, then touching surfaces. When the park is crowded, that's a lot of people cycling through a confined area. Gross.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday March 05, @09:55PM (2 children)
If I had to guess, I'd say that "proper" hand washing helps, masking helps more, and paranoid door handling helps even more, but if you're gonna eat food prepared by others in a restaurant - you're pretty much at their mercy, and having worked food service myself, I'm going to guess that norovirus preventing sanitation among food prep workers is about average, at best.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday March 05, @11:16PM (1 child)
When eating out, you're at the mercy of whomever prepared your food. I try not to think about it too much, because that's a slippery slope.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 06, @09:47AM
You mean before or after the restroom visit?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Wednesday March 06, @03:11PM (1 child)
I was going to make fun of that because cold and influenza virii only live about one day on a surface so the best decon for the common cold is leaving the area for a day, so having people wander around the school with windex and paper towels almost guarantees both the cleaners will get infected AND the surfaces will still be contaminated when they reopen the school, making the public show of deep cleaning counter-productive.
However, to my surprise, google reports norovirus can live on surfaces for around two weeks, which would be an overly long break from school.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday March 06, @06:35PM
I doubt they're running around with Windex and paper towels. They're likely running around with something more like this: CloroxPro Total 360 Electrostatic Sprayer [amazon.com] That said, the reviews on that particular thing are horrible, so don't buy it. There are some interesting cleaning "solutions" out there and the bigger the budget, the more interesting the tools.
