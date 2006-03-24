https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-03-exposure-kinds-music-brain-rhythm.html
When listening to music, the human brain appears to be biased toward hearing and producing rhythms composed of simple integer ratios—for example, a series of four beats separated by equal time intervals (forming a 1:1:1 ratio).
However, the favored ratios can vary greatly between different societies, according to a large-scale study led by researchers at MIT and the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics and carried out in 15 countries. The study included 39 groups of participants, many of whom came from societies whose traditional music contains distinctive patterns of rhythm not found in Western music.
"Our study provides the clearest evidence yet for some degree of universality in music perception and cognition, in the sense that every single group of participants that was tested exhibits biases for integer ratios. It also provides a glimpse of the variation that can occur across cultures, which can be quite substantial," says Nori Jacoby, the study's lead author and a former MIT postdoc, who is now a research group leader at the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics in Frankfurt, Germany.
The brain's bias toward simple integer ratios may have evolved as a natural error-correction system that makes it easier to maintain a consistent body of music, which human societies often use to transmit information.
"When people produce music, they often make small mistakes. Our results are consistent with the idea that our mental representation is somewhat robust to those mistakes, but it is robust in a way that pushes us toward our preexisting ideas of the structures that should be found in music," says Josh McDermott, an associate professor of brain and cognitive sciences at MIT and a member of MIT's McGovern Institute for Brain Research and Center for Brains, Minds, and Machines.
[...] To measure how people perceive rhythm, the researchers devised a task in which they played a randomly generated series of four beats and then asked the listener to tap back what they heard. The rhythm produced by the listener is then played back to the listener, and they tap it back again. Over several iterations, the tapped sequences became dominated by the listener's internal biases, also known as priors.
When the researchers first did this experiment with American college students as the test subjects, they found that people tended to produce time intervals that are related by simple integer ratios. Furthermore, most of the rhythms they produced, such as those with ratios of 1:1:2 and 2:3:3, are commonly found in Western music.
The researchers then went to Bolivia and asked members of the Tsimane' society to perform the same task. They found that Tsimane' also produced rhythms with simple integer ratios, but their preferred ratios were different and appeared to be consistent with those that have been documented in the few existing records of Tsimane' music.
"At that point, it provided some evidence that there might be very widespread tendencies to favor these small integer ratios and that there might be some degree of cross-cultural variation. But because we had just looked at this one other culture, it really wasn't clear how this was going to look at a broader scale," Jacoby says.
[...] Just as they had in their original 2017 study, the researchers found that in every group they tested, people tended to be biased toward simple integer ratios of rhythm. However, not every group showed the same biases. People from North America and Western Europe, who have likely been exposed to the same kinds of music, were more likely to generate rhythms with the same ratios.
However, many groups, for example, those in Turkey, Mali, Bulgaria, and Botswana, showed a bias for other rhythms.
"There are certain cultures where there are particular rhythms that are prominent in their music, and those end up showing up in the mental representation of rhythm," Jacoby says.
The researchers believe their findings reveal a mechanism that the brain uses to aid in the perception and production of music.
Journal Reference:
Nori Jacoby et al, Commonality and variation in mental representations of music revealed by a cross-cultural comparison of rhythm priors in 15 countries, Nature Human Behaviour (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41562-023-01800-9
(Score: 5, Funny) by VLM on Wednesday March 06, @02:22PM (1 child)
(Score: 4, Funny) by DannyB on Wednesday March 06, @02:56PM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by number11 on Wednesday March 06, @07:14PM
Even limiting the issue to somewhat-Western music, there are cultural gaps. I once earned the enmity of a Balkan fiddle player by joking that the strife in the Balkans was caused by brain damage due to large prime numbers (7, 11, 13) in the music's time signatures (beat patterns). The beats are often of different lengths (11/8 can sometimes be viewed as 5 beats, with the middle beat being longer). To be fair, even Balkan time signatures aren't much easier for people accustomed to Western pop music.
(Score: 3, Informative) by hendrikboom on Wednesday March 06, @07:32PM (3 children)
One of the favorite hymns, the Fire of Commitment, at my church has a rollicking 10/8 time signature.
The ten beats are divided 3-3-2-2.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday March 07, @01:31AM (1 child)
"The Fire of Commitment"...
I found that on YouTube.
Maybe I am too simple. I could not "sync" to it.
I did consider it would be an amusing thin to play at a church dance. Heck, better than a bag of marbles!
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Thursday March 07, @08:42AM
The downbeats alternate with the count. Formally, you can write it down to preserve the downbeats as 3/4, 3/4, 2/2, 2/2: 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 1 2.
However, it's usually notated as 5/4 and counted as a 6/8, 2/4 10-count cycle*. e.g. 10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9.
So, just clap 10 times while emphasizing the 1st, 4th, 7th and 9th beats.
*Compare and contrast to flamenco Bulerías 6/8, 3/4 12-count cycle (compas) which is identical minus the last 2/2: 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11. e.g. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynX-_Q4AAHA [youtube.com]
compiling...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Reziac on Thursday March 07, @02:41AM
[goes off, finds, listens] I occasionally get dragged to an event by Jehovah's Witness friends, and a couple of their favored songs have a very similar rhythm -- a little off what the pop-trained ear expects. But this also seems to make it easy to sing along even if you're encountering the words for the first time -- might make just enough delay to "feel" the next word.
I was noticing earlier today that my repetitive work playlist has several with a beat that maps to seconds by the clock, but one that uses just enough of a different time interval to sound odd next to the rest. ("Death Squad" by Perturbator, if you're curious.)
(Score: 4, Interesting) by DannyB on Wednesday March 06, @07:42PM
In the 1960s there was a television program called:
Mission: Impossible!
The theme music for this has a 5/4 time signature.
