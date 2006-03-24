from the breaking-oem-monopolies dept.
Linuxiac has noticed that desktop GNU/Linux has surpassed 4% global market share. This is notable for two reasons. First, it is notable because the move from 3% to 4% took months and not years. Second, there are so many barriers to getting Linux on the desktop that this is a substantial change.
Linux has surpassed a 4% share in the desktop operating system market as of the end of February 2024. According to the latest data from StatCounter, a leading web traffic analysis tool, Linux’s market share has reached 4.03%.
At first glance, the number might seem modest, but it represents a significant leap. Let’s break it down. It took Linux 30 years to secure a 3% share of desktop operating systems, a milestone reached last June.
Impressively, the open-source operating system has surged by an additional 1% in the last eight months.
Linux (and sometimes GNU/Linux) dominates fully in all other areas: servers, routers, various embedded devices (cars, televisions, lawn mowers, etc), mobile phones, interplanetary satellites, and supercomputers. The desktop is the last remaining market, albeit a highly symbolic one. As usual, it is way too early to speculate about "year of the Linux desktop". However, when one can (once again) walk into a big box store and buy a GNU/Linux system off the shelf, that market can be considered won over.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Freeman on Wednesday March 06, @05:46PM (4 children)
It would seem that the Steam Deck is counted in these numbers. Which could account a great deal for the quick rise of "desktop" Linux. You can get into the Linux desktop without much fiddling on the Steam Deck and from what I hear, it's a great device. With a bit more expendable income and/or someone else to play with, it would make a great system to take to a LAN party.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 5, Funny) by Tork on Wednesday March 06, @05:55PM (3 children)
This is why I went Mac* instead of Linux. 10%, bitches!
* 🤡
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Freeman on Wednesday March 06, @06:23PM (2 children)
My home started with DOS, the computers I grew up using in school were Apple II, then Windows, then finally once I reached University level, I had my first interactions with Linux. Even then, we used a Windows IDE for programming. The lab admin (student) and at least one of the teachers were big into Linux. Otherwise, there wasn't much of a push to even learn Linux. I could hope that it's better nowadays, but I would be surprised. And here I am, finally starting to switch to Linux gaming at home. Kiddo's first computer was a hand me down Windows machine, but the fancy new one I built is Linux based. MXLinux + Steam for the win. While there has been a cult following and support for gaming on Linux. I doubt we'd be in as good of a position today without Steam. Though, without the hard work of individuals that contribute to projects like WINE, Linux gaming just wouldn't be a thing. Yet again back to Steam, there's no other company that's done as much for "modern gaming on Linux" as them. We're starting to actually see games being supported on Linux. Not like, 1 game, because those developers are awesome. Many games are now supporting Linux and beyond that, with the magic of WINE+Proton, we can play a lot of "Windows Only" games on Linux.
We can leave room to curse the likes of the HDMI Forum, though. HDMI Forum to AMD: No, you can’t make an open source HDMI 2.1 driver [arstechnica.com]
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 06, @09:31PM
It just has to be done anonymously.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday March 06, @09:50PM
I started with TRS-80s, standing in the stores pecking at the display models and simultaneously wanting one, but knowing they were not the best choice.
In 1982 I traded my life savings ($700) for an Atari 800 with 16K of RAM and a BASIC cartridge. Then the accessories trickled along: a joystick and StarRaiders cartridge, a cassette storage joke, a nearly bulletproof 88K 5.25" floppy drive, 48K of RAM, and oh-so-much "shared" software, mostly games. I did a lot of magazine inspired programming in BASIC, with a tiny bit of assembly thrown in. A lot of graphing.
In 1991 I got a job doing graphing software for a medical device company, those were the "new slightly incompatible version of DOS every 4-5 months" days. While I fairly well hated the PCs we were developing on, it was also obvious that they were the only logical target for our software since the customers all had them and even though we sold the software for $5K, expecting the customers to spend another $5K on a "good" computer to run our software on was unreasonable - even when the money wasn't an issue: desk space in their offices was - most of them just wouldn't have room for another computer beside their existing DOS boxes.
In 2006 I took a new job as "Director of Software Development" for a first-day of release iPhone toting Mac-fanatic. I agreed with him that Apple made nice hardware, but disagreed about doing development in Carbon/Cocoa/Objective C, opting for Qt instead - a decision that was reinforced as the "better" one several times in the years after it was made. That job got me a MacBookPro (nice looking, ultimately short lived laptop) which I used for the next job to develop a Qt app for distribution in Windows. Programming that way, initial development in OS-X, runtime testing in Windows was a "very good thing" - most problems that showed up on the Windows testing that "didn't happen" on OS-X were just a matter of getting lucky in OS-X, the C++ was bugged but OS-X was letting it get away with the bad code. After that I went to another company developing Qt on Windows for Windows... Windows also has things it "lets you get away with" that show up later to bite you, cross-compiling and testing on OS-X will show some of them up earlier than waiting for them to crop up on Windows. And since 2013, I have been Developing Qt on Linux for use in Linux - though for the last few weeks I have been developing an "accessory app" to the Linux system that will run on a Windows laptop to get access to a VPN not available in Linux...
Point of the ramble? If you look around there are a LOT of desktop apps that are available on Windows/OS-X/Linux and if they're available on all 3 like that, most of the time they're written to the Qt API. Since 2006 I haven't cared much what my desktop OS is, mostly the desktop is there to run Chrome and Qt Creator. I've had various Linux desktops starting on Gentoo (for 64 bit) in 2005, running Ubuntu since about 2008 then with the occasional Debian (and of course: Raspbian) thrown in. When my wife got a new laptop last year we bought a Dell pre-configured with Ubuntu 20.04, she's slightly less frustrated with it than she was with her previous Windows laptops.
Of course, the megacorp issued company imaged laptop is (and will likely always be) Windows, except for this VPN accessing app development I probably use it about 25 hours a year.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by drussell on Wednesday March 06, @06:10PM (11 children)
How do you even begin to analyze the actual validity of some random statistic generated by an organization that is simply taking data from its "1.5M global member websites." No clue what types of websites those actually are, of course... and it's all based purely on total page hits:
I guess it can show a general trend in something, but aren't the actual absolute numbers fairly meaningless to begin with?
It's also obviously only just measuring what OS these people are using to surf the internet, not actually get work done. This laptop I'm typing this on is currently, concurrently running FreeBSD, Windows 7 and Windows 2000, so I guess the "current" OS is essentially dependent on which VM is currently in focus? :) Obviously 99.999% of people don't do silly things like this, but still...
(16GB of RAM and a 4TB SSD certainly woke up this ol' 12+ year old machine; makes running multiple VMs a breeze! Plus, I can boot to either FreeBSD or Win7 as the host and run all the VMs "under" either OS. Quite nifty, actually. I should have done this far, far sooner!)
I'd be willing to bet the OS usage split here on SoylentNews is certainly a lot more than 4% here for Linux and 0.01% for FreeBSD. :)
Does SN ever run anything even as simple as good ol' webalyzer on the logs?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 06, @06:21PM (1 child)
>surf the internet, not actually get work
What about those of us whose job _is_ to surf the internet?
(Score: 2) by drussell on Wednesday March 06, @07:22PM
You have my sympathies, I guess?!
(Score: 5, Interesting) by janrinok on Wednesday March 06, @06:39PM (2 children)
To be honest - I don't know. But I cannot see what benefit it would provide the site in terms of its aim of providing interesting stories for general discussion. The community make the biggest number of submissions per day with bots then filling in the gaps. It hasn't always been like that. Only a few months ago I was having to run my bot 'Arthur' everyday just to find 4 or 5 stories worth printing to keep the site online. Fortunately, there has been a significant up-tick in the number of people participating in discussions and a small group who are making regular submissions so that is in our favour.
We know that Linux is the most used OS of choice, with Windows following (but perhaps not necessarily by choice rather being imposed by work or other obligations). There appear to be more BSD users than I thought would be the case but they still are the minority group as far as I can make out from the comments.
So analysing the logs would be interesting if we had somebody with the appropriate access and the inclination to take the job on but that is not realistic at the moment. The staff has been decimated over the last 9 months or so.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 06, @09:37PM
Yeah, no threat of systemd :-)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @08:53AM
If you're basing that on useragent, I show up as a random OS depending on which website I've had to lie to lately to get it to work. I'm actually running puppy linux on this machine. (a 14 year old Asus laptop)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday March 06, @07:02PM (1 child)
>How do you even begin to analyze the actual validity of some random statistic generated by an organization that is simply taking data from its "1.5M global member websites."
With large enough error bars and enough sampling, you can eventually get a result that says "Linux accounts for 99% of the desktop market."
Hopefully their results are at least trended over some span of time and a mean-discarding outliers is what they are reporting.
1.5M global websites is both a lot, and not very many, depending on how representative that 1.5M is of the broader internet.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Wednesday March 06, @07:40PM
How does that compare with the popcount numbers of devuan and other Debian-derived distros?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Thexalon on Wednesday March 06, @07:16PM (3 children)
As the old memes used to say, "NetCraft confirms it, ..."
Linux installs are particularly hard to measure, because while you might be able to count, say, Ubuntu downloads, getting an accurate count of the smaller and weirder distros is a lot harder.
But, if the trend is accurate, it is interesting, and worth talking about.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday March 06, @08:26PM (2 children)
It's mostly webserver stats derived from search engines: https://gs.statcounter.com/faq#methodology [statcounter.com]
I don't know if distro downloads is a strong indicator because some people might download and try 20+ distros in a week, and some might download once and just keep updating / upgrading it.
To me, more interesting is the "unknown" OSes at 6.11%, where Linux is 4.03%. I'm having trouble imagining what "unknown" OSes are out there, and 50% more than Linux.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Thexalon on Wednesday March 06, @10:57PM
"Unknown" OS is "smart enough to suppress OS headers so the server doesn't know how to break into the client".
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Thursday March 07, @08:47AM
I also don't think it is downloads either, rather updates. OpenSuse sometimes talks about these numbers and as far as I remember the historic trend is rising. Extrapolating this to other distros I find the trend believable. I have also converted a number of people to Linux in the last years who didn't know anything other than Windows and they had no trouble switching. Given the increasing discussions about privacy I expect Linux to rise faster in the near future.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by turgid on Wednesday March 06, @06:49PM (6 children)
My experience in the last three years, at work anyway, is a major shift towards Windows. Employers have heavily bought into the whole Microsoft Azure nightmare. We are permitted to run our Linux stuff under WSL. Proper machines, and even VMs, are discouraged. People who should know better simply shrug.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 06, @07:20PM (5 children)
MBA "smartsizing"
Offload every expense you can.
Provide the drones with enshitified stuff with no local support.
Meanwhile, the corporation controlling your corporate knowledge
double pinky swears not to give that information to anyone while
leaking that info like a seive.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday March 06, @10:07PM (2 children)
I'm getting old, and a lesson that the world keeps teaching me is that you need to take responsibility for your own success and safety. If a job's worth doing, it's worth doing well (i.e. by you yourself). Laziness and slopey shoulders will always come back to bite you. And 1TB os storage on Azure is NOT in any way cheaper than the same amount of storage, RAIDed and backed up on my own servers.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 4, Touché) by PiMuNu on Thursday March 07, @09:13AM (1 child)
A friend in the nuclear decommissioning business (requirement: data persistency into 100k years) tells me that they just moved their long-term data storage to sh**point.
I don't know whether to laugh or cry.
(Score: 3, Funny) by turgid on Thursday March 07, @09:18AM
Oh. My. God.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 06, @11:48PM (1 child)
My experience with the MBA is that they know "knowledge is power", and they aren't about to give the " Keys to the Kingdom" to underlings, lest the subordinate become more knowledgeable ( hence more irreplaceable ) than the manager.
What happens is intense pressure, at the management level, to keep the employees ignorant so they are easier to manage and minimize employee leverage during annual reviews.
I've mostly seen this in large corporations where "teamwork" applies to the Executive Team, while "leadership techniques" , used to keep the "worker bees" in line , applies at the lower levels.
Malicious Compliance. Compartmentalization. We gotta meet the Numbers! ( Does anyone give a damn anymore if the plane will fly? )
I got to talk to a retired MBA about work life, as he was retired too, and no longer bound by corporate memes about socializing with the lower classes ( engineers, technicians, and assemblers ). I could finally communicate my own frustration over being "motivated" , by threat of job loss, to deliver substandard work. Poorly thought out, no prototype, untested, but delivered on time.
I discussed as a kid, I got started in electronics disassembling radios. I neatly took them apart and tried to reassemble them in other ways. Well, let's just say I compartmentalized the radio. It would never work again.
From my chair, I saw the Executive Teams of Wall Street hire managers to to the exact same thing to us.
I took a radio, designed and made be people with decades of experience, and compartmentalized it into neat little boxes of parts in a matter of days.
Then I experienced a corporation buy out our company, founded by pilots, ham radio operators, and engineers, decades of knowledge and experience. The "Founding Fathers" were then housed in the administration building, not the lab where they belonged ( I don't think any of them liked office politics. Our pleasure was in making something! ) .
Newcomers with their freshly minted MBA were placed in charge of us. Just like I compartmentalized my radios with various hand tools, the MBA quickly compartmentalized us, using charge numbers, org charts, ranking systems, well - almost anything except doing what we were good at - building something.
What we ended up with were cubicles occupied with frustrated worker bees financially forced to make honey, that is, if we could still make any at all. Stripped of my tools, I couldn't make hardly any! I needed my old stuff, as taught me by the Founders, to assist me. DOS. TurbobAssembler,
Borland C++, All sorts of code we all shared.
The goose that laid the golden eggs was now nothing more than a corpse of rotting flesh.
Compartmentalized. Never more to lay any more golden eggs.
I visualize the Executive Team around the dinner table, patting their mouths with their napkins, congratulating themselves over their acquisition of such a tender goose, then planning another round of business meetings to persuade more stockholders to finance another acquisition.
Buyout geese that fly. Convert them to corporate lard! When Corporate is that big, it doesn't have to fly. It no longer runs on propulsion, rather inertia and reputation keep it going. For a while anyway. It's only natural...trees get so big until they get so top heavy they fall over.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @03:26AM
There once was a startup that made a great product, something the academics wrote about as a "possibility worth investigating" got turned into a product that genuinely improved peoples' lives in the field of brain surgery, around about 1999.
From 1999-2009 the company struggled, proved the merits of the product, got it used on humans, got great results, slowly converted one then two then five brain surgeons...
In 2010 a good marketing manager came on board, hired a good - if somewhat aggressive - sales staff, and things really started growing. By 2012 they were profitable and on the inflection point of the hockey stick growth curve.
I joined in late 2013, freshened their 1990s looking software with a rewrite / modernization, sales continued to grow gangbusters... and they closed an acquisition deal for just under $100M - bonuses all around, even for me after only a few months of work.
The acquiring company is, of course, much larger and more conservative, and they have comparatively strict controls on what sales can say and do. The sales staff that generated those numbers that led to the $100M valuation looked at the shackles offered them in the new company and all walked out, more or less as a bloc, to a new opportunity in Canada.
The acquiring company offered me a 6 months' salary "retention bonus" if I'd stick around for at least a year. It has been 10 years now... it's a comfortable spot, not too demanding, reasonably good pay and benefits, and unlike the startup environment it has pretty good job security. With promotions / raises and counting the regular annual incentive bonuses, I'll be making a bit more this year than I did that first 150% year.
Oh, that software freshening I worked on for 6 months? Pitched out. They used the 1990s look software for at least 5 more years while they rolled a new version of the software through their conservative development process, using a team of 10 people and 10x as much time to duplicate what I did in those 6 months. But, for over 100x the development cost, they definitely have better backing documentation to their software, functionality is roughly equivalent - maybe a little de-featured, I don't really know - I transferred to another division after 3 months and they never asked me anything about the technology of the company I was acquired with.
(Score: 4, Funny) by corey on Wednesday March 06, @08:25PM (10 children)
I’m rooting for the year of the FreeBSD desktop. 😁👹
After running it in my server the past decade, I’ve installed it on my laptop and desktop and it’s going very good.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday March 06, @08:40PM (1 child)
If barely touched BSD anything. The last time I tried using BSD it was like trying to use one of the more niche Linux OSes. Like TinyCore Linux. Sure, if you want to build everything yourself and just do without for some things, go with BSD. Perhaps they've gotten better? I'm not likely to give it a go again any time soon. Maybe when I retire.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday March 06, @08:42PM
That should have been "I've" I have no idea where the "If" came from.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Unixnut on Wednesday March 06, @09:45PM (7 children)
After the systemd debacle I made a strong attempt to learn and migrate over to FreeBSD. For servers it has been an overall success. FreeBSD seems better designed and really does work very very well. Even if we ignore systemd, the OS has a more integrated feel to it. So all my servers are now FreeBSD based.
Desktop is a different story however. Trying to run FreeBSD as a desktop was an experience similar to trying to use Linux in the early 2000's. Finding myself once again having to twiddle X-configs and try to get the VESA driver to work because there was no native driver support for my GPU brought was a blast from the past. Then finding out my wifi card doesn't work out of the box was more fun.
Then you have the fact most open source software out there assumes you run Linux. At least being open source you can hack some of it to make it work (the ones that assume GCC+Linux stack effectively need to be rewritten to be cross platform unfortunately), but really when all is said and done there is a lot of tinkering that needs to be done to get a workable system. I didn't even get round to getting my scanners and printers working.
In the days when your only alternative was Windows then hammering through all the above quirks with Linux just to have an approximation of a Unix workstation at home was worth the effort, as that was just more powerful and flexible then Windows. However the difference between Linux and FreeBSD is not that vast that makes all the effort at tinkering worthwhile (at least for me).
In some ways Linux's rapid and somewhat scattered development methodology plays to advantage for desktops, which usually run a far more varied HW and SW, unlike servers where you can tend to buy HW that works with the OS you want to run.
So I run Devuan on my desktops and laptops, with FreeBSD on the servers. It seems to have struck a pretty good balance for me.
(Score: 3, Touché) by turgid on Wednesday March 06, @10:00PM (4 children)
Then you have the fact most open source software out there assumes you run Linux.
There used to be a healthy ecosystem of unix-like OSes and they invented ./configure && make && make install to cope with that.
Mark my words, give it another year or so and it'll all be Ubuntu under WSL. Everyone will be coding in VSCode.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Unixnut on Wednesday March 06, @10:55PM (2 children)
Indeed, however that ecosystem has effectively died. It shows even when I look for work. 95% of *nix jobs I find want Linux, 5% want Solaris and other proprietary Unices, and 0% have wanted any of the BSD's. They might as well not exist as far as the market is concerned.
Fact of the matter is Linux has ended up dominating the open source OS ecosystem, so the majority of open source developers have only ever used Linux. Of those few who know of others such as the *BSDs, few probably have ever used them, or they consider them dead or dying projects.
To them the cross platform configure/make system is seen as "clunky" and "outdated", so now you have things that only work on Linux. Assuming of course they even offer that option, instead of "run this docker container" as the official installation method. You know, because I really want to download and run an entire OS in a namespace just so I can execute your script.
Right, thanks for the the nightmare fuel :-D
(Score: 3, Funny) by turgid on Thursday March 07, @07:37AM
Don't get me started on docker containers...
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 4, Insightful) by sjames on Thursday March 07, @09:04AM
Docker is what happens when some console cowboy hacks around without regard for dependency control or tolerance for anything but the bleeding edge and then can't get the code to run on anything but his own hacked up frankenbox.
Meanwhile, I used to write code that ran fine of 4 or 5 flavors of Unix with just a few #ifdefs contained in a single file. No ./configure.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Freeman on Wednesday March 06, @10:56PM
Interestingly enough, the screenshot on the hompage https://code.visualstudio.com/ [visualstudio.com] looks a lot like the PyCharm interface.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RS3 on Thursday March 07, @05:02AM
I'm not a fan of systemd, for several reasons. Have you tried MX? It's really quite good, another Debian derivative, so you have the huge repos. At heart I'm a Slackware guy, so that's good too.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @08:54AM
What is this debacle, you are talking about?