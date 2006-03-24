Modern Arts is now using Lore Machine to develop a fictional universe for a manga series based on text written by the creator of Netflix's Love, Death & Robots.

Under the hood, Lore Machine is built from familiar parts. A large language model scans your text, identifying descriptions of people and places as well as its overall sentiment. A version of Stable Diffusion generates the images. What sets it apart is how easy it is to use. Between uploading my story and downloading its storyboard, I clicked maybe half a dozen times.

That makes it one of a new wave of user-friendly tools that hide the stunning power of generative models behind a one-click web interface. "It's a lot of work to stay current with new AI tools, and the interface and workflow for each tool is different," says Ben Palmer, CEO of the New Computer Corporation, a content creation firm. "Using a mega-tool with one consistent UI is very compelling. I feel like this is where the industry will land."

Look! No prompts

Campion set up the company behind Lore Machine two years ago to work on a blockchain version of Wikipedia. But when he saw how people took to generative models, he switched direction. Campion used the free-to-use text-to-image model Midjourney to make a comic-book version of Samuel Taylor Coleridge's The Rime of the Ancient Mariner. It went viral, he says, but it was no fun to make.

"My wife hated that project," he says. "I was up to four in the morning, every night, just hammering away, trying to get these images right." The problem was that text-to-image models like Midjourney generate images one by one. That makes it hard to maintain consistency between different images of the same characters. Even locking in a specific style across multiple images can be hard. "I ended up veering toward a trippier, abstract expression," says Campion.