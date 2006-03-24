New anaconda species said to be largest ever found during filming of Will Smith docuseries:
A giant anaconda species thought to be the largest in the world has been captured deep in the Amazon of Ecuador by a team of scientists from The University of Queensland.
The group of scientists, led by professor Bryan Fry, uncovered the nearly 10-million-year-old species with help from the Indigenous Huaorani people while filming "Pole to Pole with Will Smith," a National Geographic series streaming on Disney+ and hosted by the Oscar winner.
"The size of these magnificent creatures was incredible," Fry said in a news release. "One female anaconda we encountered measured an astounding 6.3 meters (20.8 feet) long."
The invitation by Huaorani Chief Penti Baihua to enter the Baihuaeri Huaorani Territory in the Ecuadorian Amazon was "one of only a handful granted since the tribe's first contact in 1958," Fry told USA TODAY. "Our team received a rare invitation − to explore the region and collect samples from a population of anacondas."
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday March 07, @06:18AM
Whole thing seems sus. I browsed TFA and I'm not seeing why they think this is the biggest species other than tribal knowledge, and while maybe reptile stories are more accurate than fish stories this seems designed more for headlines and advertisement revenue than science. Is it possible this is the largest species? Sure. Is it likely? Probably not. Finding and verifying a sample of this size means it is likely larger than the green anaconda but there are few confirmed large green anacondas, but a lot of rumors and tales. Reticulated Pythons have several in the "somewhat reliable" category in the 22-25ft range, which is more evidence than any of the anacondas in the modern age. Central african rock python at 21ft is "firmly reliable". Just because one of the first snakes you found was big doesn't make that the norm. But hey these articles will get more customers on Disney+ that's hemorrhaging money, so it has to be true.
