Oregon OKs Right-to-Repair Bill That Bans the Blocking of Aftermarket Parts

posted by hubie on Thursday March 07, @07:43AM   Printer-friendly
Hardware

owl writes:

Oregon has joined the small but growing list of states that have passed right-to-repair legislation. Oregon's bill stands out for a provision that would prevent companies from requiring that official parts be unlocked with encrypted software checks before they will fully function.

Bill SB 1596 passed Oregon's House by a 42 to 13 margin. Gov. Tina Kotek has five days to sign the bill into law. Consumer groups and right-to-repair advocates praised the bill as "the best bill yet," while the bill's chief sponsor, state Sen. Janeen Sollman (D), pointed to potential waste reductions and an improved second-hand market for closing a digital divide.

"Oregon improves on Right to Repair laws in California, Minnesota and New York by making sure that consumers have the choice of buying new parts, used parts, or third-party parts for the gadgets and gizmos," said Gay Gordon-Byrne, executive director of Repair.org, in a statement.

  • (Score: 3, Touché) by Opportunist on Thursday March 07, @09:30AM (1 child)

    by Opportunist (5545) on Thursday March 07, @09:30AM (#1347727)

    You know, where you were allowed to copy content unless you had to break copy protection. In other words, a right you could not execute.

    A right like that is no right. It's bullshit.

    • (Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday March 07, @10:08AM

      by bzipitidoo (4388) on Thursday March 07, @10:08AM (#1347730) Journal

      Sounds like Oregon's version does address that issue, and so it is real, not bull.

