from the dystopia-is-now! dept.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2024/03/spain-tells-sam-altman-worldcoin-to-shut-down-its-eyeball-scanning-orbs/
Spain has moved to block Sam Altman's cryptocurrency project Worldcoin, the latest blow to a venture that has raised controversy in multiple countries by collecting customers' personal data using an eyeball-scanning "orb."
The AEPD, Spain's data protection regulator, has demanded that Worldcoin immediately ceases collecting personal information in the country via the scans and that it stops using data it has already gathered.
The regulator announced on Wednesday that it had taken the "precautionary measure" at the start of the week and had given Worldcoin 72 hours to demonstrate its compliance with the order.
[...] Worldcoin has registered 4 million users, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Investors poured roughly $250 million into the company, including venture capital groups Andreessen Horowitz and Khosla Ventures, internet entrepreneur Reid Hoffman and, prior to the collapse of his FTX empire, Sam Bankman-Fried.
The project attracted media attention and prompted a handful of consumer complaints in Spain as queues began to grow at the stands in shopping centers where Worldcoin is offering cryptocurrency in exchange for eyeball scans.
[...] "I want to send a message to young people. I understand that it can be very tempting to get €70 or €80 that sorts you out for the weekend," España Martí said, but "giving away personal data in exchange for these derisory amounts of money is a short, medium and long-term risk."
Previously on SoylentNews:
Ready for Your Eye Scan? Worldcoin Launches—but Not Quite Worldwide - 20230726
« SN Funding Secure | Sugar-Reduced Chocolate With Oat Flour Just as Tasty as Original, Study Finds »
Related Stories
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2023/07/ready-for-your-eye-scan-worldcoin-launches-but-not-quite-worldwide/
Sam Altman's cryptocurrency project, the Worldcoin Foundation, is rolling out its services globally even as the company cofounded by the OpenAI chief faces regulatory pushback in the US.
The Berlin and San Francisco-based start-up announced on Monday that its technology, including its Worldcoin token—a cryptocurrency traceable on the blockchain that requires users to first prove their identity—will be available in 35 cities across 20 countries.
Central to the effort is an eye-scanning physical "orb," which Worldcoin's founders say is necessary for a future in which distinguishing between humans and robots becomes increasingly challenging due to a surge in artificial intelligence technology. Once users have proven they are not robots, they can be issued one of the company's tokens.
[...] Altman admitted that eye-scanning technology has "a clear ick factor," but he is confident that with proper explanation the company can attract users.
"On crypto, there have been a lot of bad actors and that's a real shame... we have to earn people's trust, which is why we're explaining so much about how the technology works and the road map for decentralizing the company," he said.
(Score: 4, Touché) by Opportunist on Thursday March 07, @01:03PM (3 children)
Could we just shut down Sam Altman? Or at least shut him up?
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Thursday March 07, @07:52PM (1 child)
Didn't he get sentenced to prison for fraud or something?
mcgrewbooks.com mcgrew.info nooze.org
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday March 07, @08:01PM
You're thinking of Sam Altcoin-Bankman Fried. Different guy, I think.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday March 07, @07:59PM
I say they repurpose the technology to improve medical diagnostics, by having it scan parts of the body to look for early indication of gastrointestinal cancers.
The only remaining question would be where Spain (or the EU) would propose Sam Altman forcefully insert his (to-date) eyeball scanners. I bet someone could get a grant for a peer-reviewed proposal to produce a formal, politely-worded recommendation.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @01:36PM (1 child)
scientology?
(Score: 4, Informative) by Freeman on Thursday March 07, @02:25PM
Scientology doesn't pay you $60 for the privilege of scanning your eyeballs. You pay them egregious amounts of money for "services".
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Thursday March 07, @07:29PM
Maybe the SFWS [worldcon.org] should sue for trademark violation?
Speaking of Worldcon, the astronaut I met at the 2016 convention is on the ISS!
mcgrewbooks.com mcgrew.info nooze.org