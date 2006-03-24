from the how-did-you-like-the-chocolate-Charlie? dept.
In a blind taste test 25% reduced-sugar chocolates made with oat flour were rated equally, and in some cases preferred, to regular chocolate:
The secret to making delicious chocolate with less added sugar is oat flour, according to a new study by Penn State researchers. In a blind taste test, recently published in the Journal of Food Science, 25% reduced-sugar chocolates made with oat flour were rated equally, and in some cases preferred, to regular chocolate. The findings provide a new option for decreasing chocolate's sugar content while maintaining its texture and flavor.
"We were able to show that there is a range in which you can manage a sizable reduction in added sugar and people won't notice and don't care, in terms of liking," said John Hayes, professor of food science at Penn State and corresponding author on the study. "We're never going to make chocolate healthy, because it's an indulgence, but we can successfully take out some of the sugar for consumers who are trying to reduce their intake of added sugars."
Hayes explained that chocolate is about half sugar by weight, with the rest being fat and cocoa solids, so reducing the amount of sugar by any amount can drastically alter the texture and flavor profile of the chocolate.
"The function of sugar in chocolate is both sweetness and bulking, so if we take that sugar out, we have to put something else in that will do the job just as well, or consumers will notice," said Gregory Ziegler, distinguished professor of food science at Penn State and co-author on the study.
[...] "Our results suggest we can cut back 25% of added sugar to chocolate, effectively reducing the total sugar by 13.5%, if we substitute oat flour," said Kai Kai Ma, a doctoral candidate in food science at Penn State and co-author on the paper. "That addition of oat flour is unlikely to meaningfully impact consumer acceptability, which is great news."
[...] "I'm a big believer in meeting consumers where they are," Hayes said. "We've tried for 40 years to tell people to eat less sugar and it doesn't work because people want to eat what they want to eat. So instead of making people feel guilty, we need to meet people where they are and figure out how to make food better while still preserving the pleasure from food."
(Score: 1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @06:04PM (16 children)
Replace it with chocolate? Oat flour might still end up being converted to sugar (but probably lower GI).
Regular chocolate is way too sweet anyway - 45-55% sugar: https://smartlabel.hersheys.com/00034000870332-0001#nutrition [hersheys.com]
I prefer 90% cocoa Lindt. But that's not sweet enough for many people. 70-76% cocoa is usually sweet enough for them.
If you prefer "chocolate" that's more than 50% sugar, you actually like chocolate flavored sugar/candy, not chocolate.
BTW the 90%, 85%, 76%, 70% cocoa etc Lindt bars seem to cost about the same. Only the 99% is significantly more expensive. Go figure.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday March 07, @06:18PM
I also buy them, and my theory is they're extremely brittle. Which is a relevant topic for the article, I wonder if adulterated chocolate stores and ships as well as real chocolate. All they seemed concerned about is taste but if it doesn't sell at market... It's not like anyone desires the stale taste of old oats that have sat on the shelf too long.
I don't eat much carbs but when I do I eat the good stuff so I am quite familiar with the taste of Lindt products and I mostly make fun of Hershey products. I had to eat some weird brown grease out of a vending machine last Sunday and I really didn't like it compared to the real stuff.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday March 07, @06:20PM (8 children)
Many people in Europe do not like US chocolate - it is nothing like the chocolate that we are used to even if you buy the cheapest brands over here. It is like putting sugar in some of your breads - what? Sugar does not have a place in bread, it might do in cakes though.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Thursday March 07, @06:27PM
Sad to report, corporate bread in the USA has long since moved on to corn syrup, which is somehow even worse.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @06:29PM (2 children)
Maybe because US chocolate has puke flavor in it: https://www.mentalfloss.com/posts/why-american-chocolate-tastes-like-vomit [mentalfloss.com]
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/hersheys-chocolate-tastes-like-vomit_l_60479e5fc5b6af8f98bec0cd [huffpost.com]
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday March 07, @07:15PM
That's very interesting. To me most American "chocolate" has something nasty in it. I'm generally okay with Mars brand, but no other American ones, and not Nestle either (not sure if it's an American company).
Not a big fan of Walmart, but they do sell three varieties of Walmart-branded dark chocolate. IIRC it's made in Switzerland, and seems pretty good to me.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Thursday March 07, @08:55PM
Hershey's chocolate for anyone wondering. But that's like saying McDonald's is representative of all hamburgers in the USA. There are many regional chocolate makers every bit as good as what Europe has to offer.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Thursday March 07, @07:12PM (1 child)
Hmm ... I do a small bit of sugar (tea spoon) in my pre-dough to kickstart the yeast.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday March 07, @07:40PM
I'll bet that you don't taste it in the final product though. I do the same to get my yeast started vigorously, but a really good yeast doesn't seem to need it.
(Score: 3, Funny) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 07, @08:06PM (1 child)
Back when America was Great we deep fried our fast foods in lard, we filled our Oreo cookies with hydrogenated fats and then made them with "Double Stuff" because the chocolate cookies were too boring without double hydrogenated fat filling.
Restaurants are one of our big business sectors, food based on salt, grease and sugar has the highest profit margins and most repeat customers, so guess what's on offer at any successful restaurant chain?
Yeah, our chocolates are shit, but we candy coat them with colorful shells so our GIs can "enjoy the tastes of home" while they're wiping out South East Asian villages filled with women and children: melts in your mouth, not in your hand.
You got a problem with that? You want some freedom delivered? We've got Global reach, and not just with blockbuster movies filled with violence but afraid to show female nipples too much.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Thursday March 07, @09:38PM
https://uproxx.com/life/mcdonalds-fries-oil-gladwell/ [uproxx.com]
That lard you mock may or may not be bad for you, but the replacements aren't any good either. Butter, or margarine? I'll take my butter, and I'd like my beef tallow back please.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Thursday March 07, @07:22PM
I agree, I far prefer baker's chocolate to milk chocolate.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday March 07, @08:23PM (1 child)
There is insufficient production of natural chocolate on this planet for all
humanschildren.
The same as with coffee for adults. For several past centuries, only rich people could afford these.
Dilution of chocolate (by sugar) is an old marketing trick, to squeeze more money of constrained production.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @08:45PM
Good News
BB is has announced that the chocolate ration will be increased from 50 grams to 30 grams.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday March 07, @08:44PM
I find 70% to be the sweet spot (no pun intended). Less and it's cloying. More and it's actually less tasty. Oat flour might bulk up the bar, but what about the texture? I've always assumed the other 30% is not only sugar but other substances that impart a creamy texture. As for 99%, you could just buy cocoa nibs. You can sometimes find them at organic markets or specialty stores. I think it's literally 100% cocoa. Anything above 90% is, IMHO, more of an ingredient than a final product but if that's what floats your boat I won't stand in the way. It's not harmful.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Thursday March 07, @08:47PM
Next can you talk about the IBU rating of whatever IPA you're drinking?
(Score: 2) by Ox0000 on Thursday March 07, @09:14PM
Hershey's is not allowed to be called 'chocolate' in the EU, because it does not contain (enough) cacao butter.
It also contains too much sugar to be allowed to be called by that same moniker.
Hershey's is an abomination!
(Score: 2, Troll) by VLM on Thursday March 07, @06:13PM (3 children)
I'll tell you how it'll roll out.
Oats are cheaper than sugar per pound, and they're already selling X units of chocolate per year at the current price $Y, so they'll roll out oat-chocolate for the same price, or inflation adjusted slightly higher of course, which also means a much higher profit for the corporation because oats are cheaper than sugar. They're not going to drop consumer prices merely because their profit margin will be too high LOL, monopoly/ogliopolies don't do that and we don't have actual capitalism complete with market based competition here.
Then it's difficult for various logistical reasons to provide wheat-free oats so all chocolate sold will have a "contains gluten" warning.
Which will result in "old fashioned plain chocolate" that used to sell for $Y, being relabeled as "Gluten-Free" and marked up to twice the price because fuck those people they'll pay anything and they do, so what used to be considered normal chocolate will cost twice as much, again wildly boosting profits. I do have a dog in the fight as my son has a gluten allergy and it always annoys me to see "fake" "GF" products. Oh look bottled water that's "GF" I can't wait to pay twice the price for that meaningless sticker.
I also wonder about the effect of oat flour on melting the chocolate.
The other problem is the food industry has trained consumers to not believe them. That "fake plant meat" is just as good as real meat according to marketers, the consumers know thats complete bullshit, and they'll take that attitude to fake chocolate. Ironically, fake chocolate might actually be tasty, but the consumers will almost certainly not believe it.
Another effect will be to crash domestic "fake brown grease" "not-really chocolate" while boosting imports (and profits) of genuine stuff from Europe. Because we live in a centrally controlled command economy the next step will be to purchase legislation to make real imported chocolate illegal, or make it illegal to call the real stuff chocolate on the label. The weird fake brown grease product we buy from (most) domestic chocolate mfgrs technically cannot be sold as "chocolate" in most of the world because it's already fake crap.
I'm not sure in the long run if Nestle will make more money off ruining the chocolate marketplace. If Nestle wants to off themselves they could just "get woke go broke" and make the brand spokesman some weirdo whom uses choco syrup as lube when posting on social media, no need to invent "fake chocolate". I'm sure the taxpayers can bail out Nestle if they do off themselves by trying to roll out "fake choco"
In the end, adulterated food generally means higher profits and everyone ends up F'd over as usual.
So that's how it'll roll out. I'll miss chocolate.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Thursday March 07, @07:22PM
Well, at least you can always take a look at the pictures [neuhauschocolates.com].
If you ever manage to get to Brussels, pro-tip: they have a factory at the outskirts. To that factory is attached, a factory shop. And in that factory shop (filled with Chinese and Japanese), there is a permanent all-you-can-eat. For free.
(Don't really know if this makes you feel any better, though.)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 07, @07:39PM (1 child)
>Oh look bottled water that's "GF" I can't wait to pay twice the price for that meaningless sticker.
To be fair, our family of 4 has one member who is seriously F-ed by oral consumption of gluten, two more who definitely feel mild to moderate negative effects, and one who doesn't seem to be impacted by gluten at all.
We will pay whatever for GF products because it's significantly cheaper than a regime of ineffective medications that might attempt to mitigate the negative effects of gluten on (most of) us.
IMO, this "taste test" is missing the long term effects of chocolate consumption. What they really needed to ask (but didn't bother to) is: "How do you feel an hour after consuming this 8oz bar?"
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday March 07, @08:20PM
Yeah my familial experience is "GF" labeled products are very expensive and unsatisfying vs naturally GF products.
Something like a burger with a very expensive $2 fake GF bun seems less satisfying than a naturally GF steak and salad, and ironically the steak meal ends up cheaper than the burger meal...
Once in awhile the kids do want cake and cookies, which gets expensive.
Similar to my experience with "keto" products, where naturally "keto" food tastes pretty good (see the steak mentioned above) and unnaturally "keto" marketed stuff tends to be expensive and pretty awful.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @07:07PM
and you know that the "healthy" stuff will come with much higher margins for them
while making it less affordable for the serfs with obesity problems from being given
only poisons they can afford.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Thursday March 07, @07:30PM
Only if you buy the cheap stuff. Buy the good stuff and you are looking at anything from 36% to 3%.
(Score: 1) by nostyle on Thursday March 07, @08:34PM
FWIW, I buy the name brand cocoa - rhymes with churchy - and follow the cake recipe on the back of the package, except using coconut milk in place of cow milk. It works great and dairy-free. Recommended. I spose one could try reducing sugar or using different flour-like ingredients.
If you don't control the ingredients yourself, the cake might be a lie.