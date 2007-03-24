from the everything-is-fine dept.
Last month, we witnessed the viral sensation of several egregiously bad AI-generated figures published in a peer-reviewed article in Frontiers, a reputable scientific journal. Scientists on social media expressed equal parts shock and ridicule at the images, one of which featured a rat with grotesquely large and bizarre genitals.
As Ars Senior Health Reporter Beth Mole reported, looking closer only revealed more flaws, including the labels "dissilced," "Stemm cells," "iollotte sserotgomar," and "dck." Figure 2 was less graphic but equally mangled, rife with nonsense text and baffling images. Ditto for Figure 3, a collage of small circular images densely annotated with gibberish.
[...] While the proliferation of errors is a valid concern, especially in the early days of AI tools like ChatGPT, two researchers argue in a new perspective published in the journal Nature that AI also poses potential long-term epistemic risks to the practice of science.
Molly Crockett is a psychologist at Princeton University who routinely collaborates with researchers from other disciplines in her research into how people learn and make decisions in social situations. Her co-author, Lisa Messeri, is an anthropologist at Yale University whose research focuses on science and technology studies (STS), analyzing the norms and consequences of scientific and technological communities as they forge new fields of knowledge and invention—like AI.
[...] The paper's tagline is "producing more while understanding less," and that is the central message the pair hopes to convey. "The goal of scientific knowledge is to understand the world and all of its complexity, diversity, and expansiveness," Messeri told Ars. "Our concern is that even though we might be writing more and more papers, because they are constrained by what AI can and can't do, in the end, we're really only asking questions and producing a lot of papers that are within AI's capabilities."
[...] One concrete example: My team built a machine learning algorithm to predict moral outrage expressions on Twitter. It works really well. It does as well as showing a tweet to a human and asking, "Is this person outraged or not?" In order to train that algorithm, we showed a bunch of tweets to human participants and asked them to say whether this tweet contained outrage. Because we have that ground truth of human perception, we can be reasonably certain that our tool is doing what we want it to do.
[...] Once you have multiple models interacting which are not interpretable and might be making errors in a systematic way that you are not able to recognize, that's where we start to get into dangerous territory. Legal scholar Jonathan Zittrain has called this concept "intellectual debt": As soon as you have multiple systems interacting in a complex environment, you can very quickly get to a point where there are errors propagating through the system, but you don't know where they originate because each individual system is not interpretable to the scientists.
[...] So much of the discourse around AI pushes this message of inevitability: that AI is here, it is not going away, it's inevitable that this is going to bring us to a bright future and solve all our problems. That message is coming from people who stand to make a lot of money from AI and its uptake all across society, including science. But we decide when and how we are going to use AI tools in our work. This is not inevitable. We just need to be really careful that these tools serve us. We're not saying that they can't. We're just adamant that we need to educate ourselves in the ways that AI introduces epistemic risk to the production of scientific knowledge. Scientists working alone are not going to engineer our way out of those risks.
Nature, 2024. DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-07146-0
Surprise: If you use the Web to train your artificial intelligence, it will be biased:
One of the great promises of artificial intelligence (AI) is a world free of petty human biases. Hiring by algorithm would give men and women an equal chance at work, the thinking goes, and predicting criminal behavior with big data would sidestep racial prejudice in policing. But a new study shows that computers can be biased as well, especially when they learn from us. When algorithms glean the meaning of words by gobbling up lots of human-written text, they adopt stereotypes very similar to our own. "Don't think that AI is some fairy godmother," says study co-author Joanna Bryson, a computer scientist at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom and Princeton University. "AI is just an extension of our existing culture."
The work was inspired by a psychological tool called the implicit association test, or IAT. In the IAT, words flash on a computer screen, and the speed at which people react to them indicates subconscious associations. Both black and white Americans, for example, are faster at associating names like "Brad" and "Courtney" with words like "happy" and "sunrise," and names like "Leroy" and "Latisha" with words like "hatred" and "vomit" than vice versa.
To test for similar bias in the "minds" of machines, Bryson and colleagues developed a word-embedding association test (WEAT). They started with an established set of "word embeddings," basically a computer's definition of a word, based on the contexts in which the word usually appears. So "ice" and "steam" have similar embeddings, because both often appear within a few words of "water" and rarely with, say, "fashion." But to a computer an embedding is represented as a string of numbers, not a definition that humans can intuitively understand. Researchers at Stanford University generated the embeddings used in the current paper by analyzing hundreds of billions of words on the internet.
Instead of measuring human reaction time, the WEAT computes the similarity between those strings of numbers. Using it, Bryson's team found that the embeddings for names like "Brett" and "Allison" were more similar to those for positive words including love and laughter, and those for names like "Alonzo" and "Shaniqua" were more similar to negative words like "cancer" and "failure." To the computer, bias was baked into the words.
I swear this is not a politics story.
A weekly financial newsletter included this link, https://www.titlemax.com/discovery-center/lifestyle/50-cognitive-biases-to-be-aware-of-so-you-can-be-the-very-best-version-of-you/. A cute graphical "flash card" version of the same list is available at https://www.visualcapitalist.com/50-cognitive-biases-in-the-modern-world/ Each "card" includes a short example that I found helpful in understanding the definitions.
Along with the ever-popular Dunning-Kruger Effect, the list had some eye openers for me. Here are the first ten. As a mental exercise, think about how many more you are aware of...before going to either of the links for a peek:
1. Fundamental Attribution Error: We judge others on their personality or fundamental character, but we judge ourselves on the situation.
Nautilus has an interesting rundown on how scientific fraud happens and what could possibly be done to correct it written in comic book form. It's a fun little read and oh so true.
The book that it is based on, Science Fictions: How Fraud, Bias, Negligence and Hype Undermine the Search for Truth, is worth reading as well.
Stuart Ritchie is a Lecturer in the Social, Genetic and Developmental Psychiatry Centre at King's College London. His new book, Science Fictions: How Fraud, Bias, Negligence and Hype Undermine the Search for Truth, explains the ideas in this comic, by Zach Weinersmith, in more detail, telling shocking stories of scientific error and misconduct. It also proposes an abundance of ideas for how to rescue science from its current malaise.
How many Soylentils here are in academia? Have you felt the pressure of "publish or perish"?
Why So Much Science is Wrong, False, Puffed, or Misleading:
In a year where scientists seemed to have gotten everything wrong, a book attempting to explain why is bizarrely relevant. Of course, science was in deep trouble long before the pandemic began and Stuart Ritchie's excellent Science Fictions: How Fraud, Bias, Negligence, and Hype Undermine the Search for Truth had been long in the making. Much welcomed, nonetheless, and very important.
[...] Filled with examples and accessible explanations, Ritchie expertly leads the reader on a journey through science's many troubles. He categorizes them by the four subtitles of the book: fraud, bias, negligence, and hype. Together, they all undermine the search for truth that is science's raison d'être. It's not that scientists willfully lie, cheat, or deceive – even though that happens uncomfortably often, even in the best of journals – but that poorly designed experiments, underpowered studies, spreadsheet errors or intentionally or unintentionally manipulated p-values yield results that are too good to be true. Since academics' careers depend on publishing novel, fascinating and significant results, most of them don't look a gift horse in the mouth. If the statistical software says "significant," they confidently write up the study and persuasively argue their amazing case before a top-ranked journal, its editors, and the slacking peers in the field who are supposed to police their mistakes.
Ritchie isn't some crackpot science denier or conspiracy theorist working out of his mom's basement; he's a celebrated psychologist at King's College London with lots of experience in debunking poorly-made research, particularly in his own field of psychology. For the last decade or more, this discipline has been the unfortunate poster child for the "Replication Crisis," the discovery that – to use Stanford's John Ioannidis' well-known article title – "Most Published Research Findings Are False."
A man who was falsely accused of shoplifting has sued the Detroit Police Department for arresting him based on an incorrect facial recognition match. The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit on behalf of Robert Williams, whom it calls the first US person wrongfully arrested based on facial recognition.
[...] The ACLU claims Detroit police used facial recognition under circumstances that they should have known would produce unreliable results, then dishonestly failed to mention the system's shortcomings — including a "woefully substandard" image and the known racial bias of recognition systems.
[...] Thousands of law enforcement agencies have allegedly used facial recognition tech to identify suspects. But a backlash has led several cities to ban the practice, while Microsoft, IBM, and Amazon have pledged to keep their systems out of police hands.
Machine Learning Can Be Fair and Accurate:
Carnegie Mellon University researchers are challenging a long-held assumption that there is a trade-off between accuracy and fairness when using machine learning to make public policy decisions.
As the use of machine learning has increased in areas such as criminal justice, hiring, health care delivery and social service interventions, concerns have grown over whether such applications introduce new or amplify existing inequities, especially among racial minorities and people with economic disadvantages. To guard against this bias, adjustments are made to the data, labels, model training, scoring systems and other aspects of the machine learning system. The underlying theoretical assumption is that these adjustments make the system less accurate.
A CMU team aims to dispel that assumption in a new study, recently published in Nature Machine Intelligence.
[...] the researchers found that models optimized for accuracy — standard practice for machine learning — could effectively predict the outcomes of interest but exhibited considerable disparities in recommendations for interventions. However, when the researchers applied adjustments to the outputs of the models that targeted improving their fairness, they discovered that disparities based on race, age or income — depending on the situation — could be removed without a loss of accuracy.
A new computer model uses publicly available data to predict crime accurately in eight U.S. cities:
Advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence have sparked interest from governments that would like to use these tools for predictive policing to deter crime. Early efforts at crime prediction have been controversial, however, because they do not account for systemic biases in police enforcement and its complex relationship with crime and society.
Data and social scientists from the University of Chicago have developed a new algorithm that forecasts crime by learning patterns in time and geographic locations from public data on violent and property crimes. The model can predict future crimes one week in advance with about 90% accuracy.
In a separate model, the research team also studied the police response to crime by analyzing the number of arrests following incidents and comparing those rates among neighborhoods with different socioeconomic status. They saw that crime in wealthier areas resulted in more arrests, while arrests in disadvantaged neighborhoods dropped. Crime in poor neighborhoods didn't lead to more arrests, however, suggesting bias in police response and enforcement.
[...] The new model isolates crime by looking at the time and spatial coordinates of discrete events and detecting patterns to predict future events. It divides the city into spatial tiles roughly 1,000 feet across and predicts crime within these areas instead of relying on traditional neighborhood or political boundaries, which are also subject to bias. The model performed just as well with data from seven other U.S. cities: Atlanta, Austin, Detroit, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Portland, and San Francisco.
This strikes me as something more useful for determining where to improve crime prevention strategies (better lighting, etc.) than it is for catching perps in action.
Claims to predict future crimes a week in advance with 90% accuracy. So much for free will and all that ...
It's still early days for AI in health care, but already racial bias has been found in some of the tools:
Doctors, data scientists and hospital executives believe artificial intelligence may help solve what until now have been intractable problems. AI is already showing promise to help clinicians diagnose breast cancer, read X-rays and predict which patients need more care. But as excitement grows, there's also a risk: These powerful new tools can perpetuate long-standing racial inequities in how care is delivered.
"If you mess this up, you can really, really harm people by entrenching systemic racism further into the health system," said Dr. Mark Sendak, a lead data scientist at the Duke Institute for Health Innovation.
These new health care tools are often built using machine learning, a subset of AI where algorithms are trained to find patterns in large data sets like billing information and test results. Those patterns can predict future outcomes, like the chance a patient develops sepsis. These algorithms can constantly monitor every patient in a hospital at once, alerting clinicians to potential risks that overworked staff might otherwise miss.
The data these algorithms are built on, however, often reflect inequities and bias that have long plagued U.S. health care. Research shows clinicians often provide different care to white patients and patients of color. Those differences in how patients are treated get immortalized in data, which are then used to train algorithms. People of color are also often underrepresented in those training data sets.
"When you learn from the past, you replicate the past. You further entrench the past," Sendak said. "Because you take existing inequities and you treat them as the aspiration for how health care should be delivered."
Scientists aghast at bizarre AI rat with huge genitals in peer-reviewed article:
Appall and scorn ripped through scientists' social media networks Thursday as several egregiously bad AI-generated figures circulated from a peer-reviewed article recently published in a reputable journal. Those figures—which the authors acknowledge in the article's text were made by Midjourney—are all uninterpretable. They contain gibberish text and, most strikingly, one includes an image of a rat with grotesquely large and bizarre genitals, as well as a text label of "dck."
On Thursday, the publisher of the review article, Frontiers, posted an "expression of concern," noting that it is aware of concerns regarding the published piece. "An investigation is currently being conducted and this notice will be updated accordingly after the investigation concludes," the publisher wrote.
[...] Some scientists online questioned whether the article's text was also AI-generated. One user noted that AI detection software determined that it was likely to be AI-generated; however, as Ars has reported previously, such software is unreliable.
The images, while egregious examples, highlight a growing problem in scientific publishing. A scientist's success relies heavily on their publication record, with a large volume of publications, frequent publishing, and articles appearing in top-tier journals, all of which earn scientists more prestige. The system incentivizes less-than-scrupulous researchers to push through low-quality articles, which, in the era of AI chatbots, could potentially be generated with the help of AI. Researchers worry that the growing use of AI will make published research less trustworthy. As such, research journals have recently set new authorship guidelines for AI-generated text to try to address the problem. But for now, as the Frontiers article shows, there are clearly some gaps.
It looks like "peer reviewed" is becoming meaningless nowadays. However, this attempt is so obviously fake that I cannot see how anyone could have put their name to having completed a review.
Widely used machine learning models reproduce dataset bias: Study:
Rice University computer science researchers have found bias in widely used machine learning tools used for immunotherapy research.
[...] HLA is a gene in all humans that encodes proteins working as part of our immune response. Those proteins bind with protein chunks called peptides in our cells and mark our infected cells for the body's immune system, so it can respond and, ideally, eliminate the threat.
Different people have slightly different variants in genes, called alleles. Current immunotherapy research is exploring ways to identify peptides that can more effectively bind with the HLA alleles of the patient.
The end result, eventually, could be custom and highly effective immunotherapies. That is why one of the most critical steps is to accurately predict which peptides will bind with which alleles. The greater the accuracy, the better the potential efficacy of the therapy.
But calculating how effectively a peptide will bind to the HLA allele takes a lot of work, which is why machine learning tools are being used to predict binding. This is where Rice's team found a problem: The data used to train those models appears to geographically favor higher-income communities.
Why is this an issue? Without being able to account for genetic data from lower-income communities, future immunotherapies developed for them may not be as effective.
"Each and every one of us has different HLAs that they express, and those HLAs vary between different populations," Fasoulis said. "Given that machine learning is used to identify potential peptide candidates for immunotherapies, if you basically have biased machine models, then those therapeutics won't work equally for everyone in every population."
(Score: 5, Touché) by drussell on Friday March 08, @05:16PM (7 children)
AI is going to do whatnow?!! 🙄
How, exactly, is AI going to magically solve all our problems?!!
(Score: 2) by stratified cake on Friday March 08, @06:16PM
It's funny. The very mission statement of current "AI" systems is: produce a machine that looks like it does X. And they've gotten good enough that the very people who created those automated fakers forget they have done so.
Pretty much like the geniuses who invented the whole credit default swap house of cards forgot that if you pay to bet on both sides of the coin, you're not making a profit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @06:25PM (5 children)
The rest of that quote says:
FWIW the AIs might solve the human suffering problem by eliminating humans. Wiping out humans ASAP is logically the best way to reduce the total amount of human suffering. It also does reduce the total amount of interesting things humans might achieve though.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 08, @06:55PM (4 children)
By the 1870s, the typewriter was here - not going away ever. Its impact on everything everywhere is immeasurable.
By the late 1980s, the word processor was here - not going away ever. Its impact on everything everywhere is, again, immeasurable.
By the late 1990s, the internet was here - not going away ever. Its impact on everything everywhere is, again, immeasurable.
Having been born in the late 1960s, I'm frankly shocked at how everything kinda stalled out in the 2000s, and we're in the 2020s before AI started to begin to fulfill the promise attributed to it in the 1980s. I'll attribute a lot of that to the post 9-11 refocusing on "security" and "anti-terrorism" which amounts to a whole lot of expensive navel introspection.
>Wiping out humans ASAP is logically the best way to reduce the total amount of human suffering.
Life is suffering, children's stories of 100+ years ago were a lot more up front about that than we have been lately with Santa Clause and childhood fairy tales of "all
menpeople are created equal, we all have equal opportunity." As you say: to wipe out human suffering, you must wipe out humanity. I think the 14th Dalai Lama had a more enlightened message: "at least try not to hurt others too much while you are here."
Assuming the Earth isn't sterilized in the wake of humanity's demise, life will continue to be suffering for whatever succeeds us, as it was for most things that preceded us. Top predators still have parasites, battles for territory and mates. Prey live in constant mortal fear. Plants flourish until they are killed by forces they can barely resist. Algae bloom until, like modern humans, they toxify their environment to population limiting, often crashing, levels.
Still, there are points of balance which minimize suffering, and it doesn't take rocket scientist brain surgeons to figure them out: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones [wikipedia.org] but, it also only takes one redneck in the night with a little explosive charge to tear down those "Satanic Commandments of the AntiChrist!"
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @09:16PM
To add a few to your intro:
> By the 1870s, the typewriter ...
By the 1890s, the bicycle was developed into its modern form "- not going away ever. Its impact on everything everywhere is immeasurable."
By the 1910s, most of the mechanical parts of modern cars had been developed and real mass production was just coming in that would radically cut the price....
By the 1920s, same for aircraft (except jets and high speed flight that came later)....
More generally, every era seems to have a small number of creative/smart people that all move to the latest neat thing and develop the heck out of it. And there is capital available to fund them, now we call it venture capital, but rich people willing to gamble have been around a long time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @10:43PM (1 child)
Have you used Word lately? Microsoft is doing its best.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 08, @11:42PM
Whether the impact of word processing is positive or negative is open for debate, but the impact is clearly there. Most notably for me: required procedures and forms that used to be one or two pages have ballooned into 30 page books.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Friday March 08, @10:50PM
The '97 Asian markets financial crisis, the 2000s dot-com bubble burst and the the 2002 Enron and WorldCom accounting scandals were collectively and individually greater contributing factors than 9/11.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday March 08, @06:24PM (2 children)
I wonder if some of the current AIs mastered hypnosis on humans already.
In Art of Psychology, if something ever is exactly algorithmic, it's hypnotic protocols.
Respect Authorities. Know your social status. Woke responsibly.
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @07:35PM
"You will be assimilated. Resistance is futile."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @08:39PM
Release the HypnoDrones! [fandom.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 08, @06:32PM
An AI may write a super-technical paper in an important niche field, describing and even proving important truths that no human has touched on before. If no human can understand the paper, does it matter? If other AIs _do_ understand the paper and start building on it into a whole new field, is that something we want to support? If we do, how can we tell if it's all just a bunch of gibberish or not?
Top level journal publications need to throttle back and constrain themselves to papers that matter, papers that communicate clearly with both the experts and the novices in their fields. If AI can write or help write some of those papers, then great - but I wouldn't be crediting it any more than we currently credit Microsoft Word or Excel. The true author(s) is/are the human(s) that refine)s( the AI output into something optimized for communication with the practitioners in the field. When we have AIs reading the articles and making meaningful (understandable by human practitioners) synthesis and subsequent publications, then understandability by those AI readers will be another criteria for publication - by the top journals.
And, FFS, there's a long tail out there - whether you're talking about lower tier or outright fringe journals, self-publication, blogs or whatever. If you think you've got something valuable to say, by all means share it however you can / want to, and to hell with the editorial boards of the top journals - if your ideas are valuable enough they should be coming around and seeking you out for inclusion of your ideas in their publications.
Valuable continuing education takes many forms, from staying abreast of the latest most mainstream publications to deep diving into the muddier backwaters. There are too many people on the planet, attending too many "prestigious Universities" to expect every tenured prof at every "prestigious school" to get published in "prestigious journals" on a regular basis. If they did, no human could ever keep up with all the new publications. In reality, we passed the point of realistically expecting people to keep up with all the latest important developments in their fields many decades ago. AI holds a vague promise of being able to do a better job of this unrealistic goal, at least as a tool for experts to augment themselves with.
Diversity in all things: have broad basic knowledge combined with progressively deeper progressively more specific knowledges in your fields of interest. Write so that others with similar, and shallower, depths of knowledge can understand what you are presenting. AI should evolve into a tool that assists both learning and teaching. In the world of hammers, I'd rate current AI tools as a crumbly rock without a handle attached - sometimes it can help get the job done, but it frequently makes a mess and is easy to hurt yourself with.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1) by HeadlineEditor on Friday March 08, @08:33PM
... it's only news when it actually works.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday March 08, @10:00PM (1 child)
New conspiracy theory just dropped... Biden's state of the union address was AI generated by a faulty AI as an excuse for it being ... unusual. Not "grotesquely large and bizarre genitals" but the SOTU was a bit weird.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Friday March 08, @10:12PM
No, the GOP's response speech was a bit weird!! 🙄