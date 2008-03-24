Stories
Bus Pirate v5 Released

posted by hubie on Friday March 08, @09:54PM
from the magic-smoke dept.
Hardware

Unixnut writes:

After 5 years of development by dangerousprototypes, a new version of Bus Pirate has been released for sale. An open source universal bus interfacing device, the previous versions have proven themselves useful for reverse engineering, debugging, restoring bricked devices and flashing the libreboot open source bios on your machines.

