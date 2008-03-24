24/03/08/0255244 story
posted by hubie on Friday March 08, @09:54PM
from the magic-smoke dept.
After 5 years of development by dangerousprototypes, a new version of Bus Pirate has been released for sale. An open source universal bus interfacing device, the previous versions have proven themselves useful for reverse engineering, debugging, restoring bricked devices and flashing the libreboot open source bios on your machines.
