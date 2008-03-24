[...] The widespread interest in the impact hypothesis outside academia can appear difficult to understand, says Tristan Sturm, a geographer at Queen's University Belfast, who studies apocalyptic narratives and conspiracy theories. "Archaeology is not a superpopular topic," he points out. Nor does grasping the truth about the impact hypothesis have obvious importance for the average person.

[...] More broadly, the hypothesis' fringe status appeals to those who are experiencing what Sturm calls "conspiracism," the reflexive distrust of authority figures, including politicians, journalists and, increasingly, scientists. A tendency toward conspiracism does not necessarily mean someone subscribes to actual conspiracy theories, Sturm says; rather, it is a gap in the epistemological immune system through which conspiracy theories enter.

[...] In the course of publishing this work, though, members of the Comet Research Group say they have encountered signs that their opponents have moved from simply voicing skepticism to actively trying to suppress their research. Despite receiving several favorable peer reviews on a paper submitted to a scientific journal, group leaders told me, the journal's editor summarily rejected it. In response, they started their own scientific journal, called Airbursts and Cratering Impacts, whose editors include West and two other Comet Research Group members. All three assured me that submissions to the journal are peer-reviewed according to the usual best practices; so far, the journal has published six papers from the group.

I began to wonder if, in trying to draw connections between the various oddities that swirled around the Comet Research Group, Boslough was himself falling into a kind of conspiratorial thinking. "I have indeed asked myself that question," he told me. But after careful consideration, he had concluded that he was not.

Comet Research Group members predicted to me that skeptics like Boslough could never be persuaded, only waited out. "You know that old saying," West told me. " 'Science advances one funeral at a time.'" During one of my conversations with him, I asked — as I did of nearly everyone I spoke with, on both sides of the issue — whether he ever harbored any doubts. Was there any kind of evidence that might convince him that he was wrong?

In a sense, what West and his collaborators think now hardly matters. The hypothesis has already penetrated deeply, and perhaps indelibly, into the public imagination, seemingly on its way to becoming less a matter of truth than a matter of personal and group identity.