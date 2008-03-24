https://phys.org/news/2024-03-threatened-homeland-feral-mexican-parrots.html
During a walk through the Huntington Botanical Gardens with her mother one morning, Brenda Ramirez was alarmed by the sudden squawks, warbles, and screeches of troops of parrots flying overhead at great speed in tight, precise formations.
"I asked my mom what they were," Ramirez recalled of that day 14 years ago. "She said, 'Mija, they are just like the parrots from Mexico we've seen in zoos, except for one thing: They are free flying and breed in the trees along our city streets.'"
Ramirez was entranced by this fleeting glimpse of adaptation by tropical species in one of the world's greatest asphalt jungles.
Now, at 27, she leads a team of investigators at the Free Flying Los Angeles Parrot Project based in Occidental College's Moore Laboratory of Zoology, which aims to resolve a biological puzzle: How did red-crowned and lilac-crowned parrots establish local urban breeding populations via the pet trade from Mexico, where both species are on the brink of extinction?
A potential answer is that Southern California cities have only in the last 100 years provided these sister species with a resource untapped by native birds: the fruits and flowers of exotic trees used for landscaping, according to the team's new report in the journal Diversity and Distributions.
Their findings add to a growing body of evidence that some introduced species including these feral parrots can experience rapid niche shifts beyond what appears to be possible in the forested regions of northern Mexico they evolved in.
[...] "Artificial irrigation may close the gap between native and introduced climates," the study suggests, "allowing more year-round vegetation in Southern California cities than expected given its natural precipitation levels."
That "urban oasis effect" created by sprinkler watering systems "could partly explain why introduced parrots do not seem to be spreading beyond urban centers," it says. "Their intelligence and behavioral plasticity might further allow them to adapt to urban life."
The look of Southern California's green canopies has changed significantly since the 1950s and '60s, when developers turned up their noses at native oaks and sycamores. They chose instead to landscape their subdivisions, apartment complexes, business parks, shopping centers and roadways with nonnative trees, including sweet gums, camphor, carrotwood, fig, and ficus trees—all favored by parrots.
[...] Red-crowned parrots, whose home range is restricted to the lowlands of northeast Mexico, were first recorded in the Los Angeles area in 1963. Since then, the population has swelled to more than 3,000 birds, the study says.
The number of lilac-crowned parrots, which are endemic to tropical lowlands in west Mexico and became established locally in the 1980s, is about 800 birds.
Given that both species are considered endangered in their home ranges in Mexico due to habitat loss and trapping for the pet trade, local established flocks have become prized for their conservation potential.
More information: Brenda R. Ramirez et al, Convergent niche shifts of endangered parrots (genus Amazona) during successful establishment in urban southern California, Diversity and Distributions (2024). DOI: 10.1111/ddi.13817
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday March 09, @01:18PM
All those billions spent on The Wall and it's not really impenetrable?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 09, @02:03PM
In the 1980s I used to visit a friend in LA in the winter for a week or two, to get away from the cold NE USA. His wife was in the movie business and they lived in Beverly Hills in a nice neighborhood of modest sized houses. When I went out for a walk in the middle of the day (not at commute time), the streets were empty and the only people evident were many landscape crews. Walking around was like visiting an exotic botanical garden, there was a huge variety of different flowers and trees. It's nice to hear that the parrots are also enjoying this environment!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 09, @02:05PM (2 children)
Flocks in the SF Bay area as well.
No one seems to think this is a problem?
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday March 09, @02:11PM
Reading the article, I found no indication that it was presented as a problem. It's just an article about an interesting scientific question.
Unless the birds bring diseases, trash gardens or otherwise inconvenience the residents, California providing a attractive environment for an endangered species of bird sounds like rather good news.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Saturday March 09, @02:25PM
I thought the ones around SF were parakeets. Still a kind of parrot, but not the same kind.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday March 09, @02:10PM
The San Diego suburb of El Cajon has a flock of a few hundred parrots. For some reason they tend to stay downtown, I live maybe 3 miles away and have never seen a parrot here.
It's pretty cool to watch them fly around but man are they noisy.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday March 09, @02:23PM (1 child)
"Parrots Thrive on LA's Exotic Landscaping"
Where they also get jobs working for Fox News.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 09, @02:27PM
