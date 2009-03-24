from the you-are-the-product dept.
Roku customers are threatening to stop using, or to even dispose of, their low-priced TVs and streaming gadgets after the company appears to be locking devices for people who don't conform to the recently updated terms of service (ToS).
This month, users on Roku's support forums reported suddenly seeing a message when turning on their Roku TV or streaming device reading: "We've made an important update: We’ve updated our Dispute Resolution Terms. Select ‘Agree’ to agree to these updated Terms and to continue enjoying our products and services. Press * to view these updated Terms." A large button reading "Agree" follows. The pop-up doesn't offer a way to disagree, and users are unable to use their device unless they hit agree.
Customers have left pages of complaints on Roku's forum. One user going by "rickstanford" said they were "FURIOUS!!!!" and expressed interest in sending their reported six Roku devices back to the company since "apparently I don't own them despite spending hundreds of dollars on them."
(Score: 3, Informative) by NotSanguine on Sunday March 10, @02:59AM
Looking at the TOS changes, it seems that users must agree to both "binding arbitration" [wikipedia.org] and giving up the right to join a "class-action" [wikipedia.org] lawsuit.
There may be other (just as objectionable) terms, but I didn't bother to look any farther.
That said, I did "agree," mostly because I don't use my Roku much, and when I do it's just a few channels I could do without/get elsewhere. As such, if they piss me off, I'll just pop the little thing in the trash, and good riddance!
Just another reason why the streaming marketplace just keeps begging folks to switch to piracy. Making things harder for folks to get the stuff they want without bullshit Terms of Service, fragmented streaming offerings (who really wants to have to pay $7-$15/month for Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock+, CBS+, MAX, Amazon Prime, Hulu, etc., etc., etc.) each taking their "pound of flesh," and burying/killing off movies, TV series and other offerings to take advantage of tax [bloombergtax.com] breaks [jacobin.com].
While creators (including the myriad professionals that make these media products possible) should absolutely be adequately compensated for their endeavors, it's clear (cf. the writer's and SAG/AFTRA strikes) that the distributors and studios seek to double-dip, by pinching pennies on the production side/squeezing the folks who make it all happen, then charging their customers out the ass for ever-shrinking catalogs and crappy content.
Cutting out the middleman is the way to go, and the digital infrastructure should make that easier to do, but instead we have the same handful of rapacious scumbags recreating the centralized studio environment online. And more's the pity.
(Score: 2) by edinlinux on Sunday March 10, @03:18AM
It should never be legal for someone to 'give up their legal rights', particularly when it is an individual versus a large corporation where there is an enormous imbalance of power. In all the oligopolies, most companies are doing this now (phone companies, cable companies..etc..etc), so it is not like you have any 'choice'.
This practice should be explicitly illegal, there should be no way to ever be able to or have to 'sign away' your rights that are enshrined in law to get a product or service..etc..