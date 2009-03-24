Veterinary scientists seem to have unraveled a mystery about why certain dogs simply can’t ever get enough to eat. In research out this week, they found evidence that a common mutation in Labrador retrievers causes them to experience greater hunger than usual while also reducing their metabolic rate, both of which make the dogs predisposed to obesity. The findings might help better understand and treat obesity in both dogs and their owners.

Labradors are one of the most popular dog breeds in the world, treasured for their playful energy and their adeptness as a working dog (they’re often used as service dogs). But while labs do live relatively long lives—about 13 years on average—they’re also known to have a ravenous appetite and accordingly high rates of obesity.

Labs aren’t alone in their plight: Much like humans, dogs in general are experiencing higher rates of obesity. University of Cambridge scientist Eleanor Raffan has been working to unpack the genetics of obesity and metabolic disease in dogs. Her team has especially focused on the Labrador retriever, given its reputation for obesity, and its close relative the flat-coated retriever.