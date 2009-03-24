Stories
Ransomware Halts Production At Belgian Beer Brewery Duvel

posted by mrpg on Sunday March 10, @04:02PM
from the back-to-holy-water-for-now dept.
Belgian beer brewer Duvel says a ransomware attack has brought its facility to a standstill while its IT team works to remediate the damage.

Spokesperson Ellen Aarts had a statement on tap for local media on Wednesday: "At 0130 last night, the alarms went off in Duvel's IT department because ransomware had been detected. Production was therefore immediately stopped. It is not yet known when it could start again. We hope today or tomorrow.

"Our IT department immediately intervened and is currently still mapping everything out. They are looking for a solution as quickly as possible."

[...] Other manufacturing organizations hit by ransomware often aren't so lucky and any kind of downtime can be operationally and financially damaging.

It's why the industry is such a common target for ransomware miscreants since they know that theoretically, manufacturers are more motivated to pay ransoms quickly, minimizing costly downtime.

