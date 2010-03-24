Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
These are some of the latest disasters listed on the AI Incident Database – a website keeping tabs on all the different ways the technology goes wrong.
Initially launched as a project under the auspices of the Partnership On AI, a group that tries to ensure AI benefits society, the AI Incident Database is now a non-profit organization funded by Underwriters Laboratories – the largest and oldest (est. 1894) independent testing laboratory in the United States. It tests all sorts of products – from furniture to computer mouses – and its website has cataloged over 600 unique automation and AI-related incidents so far.
"There's a huge information asymmetry between the makers of AI systems and public consumers – and that's not fair", argued Patrick Hall, an assistant professor at the George Washington University School of Business, who is currently serving on the AI Incident Database's Board of Directors. He told The Register: "We need more transparency, and we feel it's our job just to share that information."
The AI Incident Database is modeled on the CVE Program set up by the non-profit MITRE, or the National Highway Transport Safety Administration's website reporting publicly disclosed cyber security vulnerabilities and vehicle crashes. "Any time there's a plane crash, train crash, or a big cyber security incident, it's become common practice over decades to record what happened so we can try to understand what went wrong and then not repeat it."
[...] The organization currently collects incidents from media coverage and reviews issues reported by people on Twitter. The AI Incident Database logged 250 unique incidents before the release of ChatGPT in November 2022, and now lists over 600 unique incidents.
[...] "AI is mostly a wild west right now, and the attitude is to go fast and break things," he lamented. It's not clear how the technology is shaping society, and the team hopes the AI Incident Database can provide insights in the ways it's being misused and highlight unintended consequences – in the hope that developers and policymakers are better informed so they can improve their models or regulate the most pressing risks.
[...] Frase is most concerned about the ways AI could erode human rights and civil liberties. She believes that collecting AI incidents will show if policies have made the technology safer over time.
"You have to measure things to fix things," Hall added.
The organization is always looking for volunteers and is currently focused on capturing more incidents and increasing awareness. Frase stressed that the group’s members are not AI luddites: "We're probably coming off as fairly anti-AI, but we're not. We actually want to use it. We just want the good stuff."